Tips to stem road
rage, cyberattacksTwo items in the news lately (road rage shootings and ransomware cyberattacks) made me want to share a couple tips I’ve found very useful:
1. Many cyberattacks, if not most, can easily be avoided. First, people should stop being reckless or selfish with their work computers by opening emails or links they would not risk on their own devices.
Second, and more importantly, most scam emails can be quickly detected simply by placing the cursor over the return email address. This will reveal the actual sender’s name and is especially useful against hackers who disguise themselves with email addresses that look similar or even identical to senders you trust, such as co-workers, suppliers, family members, etc. Try it and see for yourself.
2. Many road rage incidents begin with concern or frustration over somebody tailgating another vehicle, so many drivers tap their brakes and/or slow down to signal their concern or annoyance. This can cause rear-end collisions or force the following vehicle to hit the brakes hard, upsetting the driver and leading to escalation. I have had much more success with no chance of a collision simply by turning on my 4-way flasher signal until they back off. It’s an inoffensive signal to someone who may not even be aware they’re too close. There’s no chance of causing a collision or “challenging” the other driver; it merely alerts them of their tailgating and that you will not be speeding up to accommodate their impatience.
If the other driver remains impatient, I merely move to the right a little and waive them past me when conditions allow it. I’m not in a race and I enjoy my drive much more knowing that some lead-foot isn’t on my tail or won’t be jeopardizing my safety or my family’s by trying some dumb move to get by me.
Cassandra Seer, Edwardsville
Infrastructure plan worthy of support
Oh, America loves having an enemy on which to focus. The list in history is long and includes England, Mexico, ourselves in the Civil War, Hitler, and recently the Soviet Union. We seem happy to have an adversary. Today, according to Sen. [Todd] Young and Sen. [Mike] Braun, it is the Chinese. Sen. Young has introduced a bill to protect us from their spying eyes in the hopes of helping us compete with them. This is the same logic that put the U.S. in the destructive costly arms race with Soviets. Take note, there were no winners then or now. The result was a huge waste of resources and human capital all the while ignoring the people among us truly in need.
What we need to hear from our elected officials Young, Braun, [Rep. Trey] Hollingsworth and on, is their support for the proposed Infrastructure Plan of 2021. President Biden has put forth the proposition that will restore our infrastructure, fund our schools, provide day care, care for the environment, and provide good jobs for millions. It is a plan for everyone. This plan invests in America and its people, our most valuable resource. Anyone that exercises or has a bank account knows there is a time when you must pay yourself first before you can help others. This the time for us to focus on America, not some perceived enemy.
Sen. Young, it is time for you and your colleagues to be statesmen for the people. Let us pass the Infrastructure Plan of 2021 and fix the America your party has ignored for the past 40 years. We need action not another empty pail of rhetoric about moving into the 21st century. We are 20-plus years in, and the time is NOW. Let us start acting as our name implies, the United States.
Irvin Meurer, Charlestown
