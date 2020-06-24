Letters to the Editor

William "Bill" Joseph Stirr, 77, of Jeffersonville, IN, passed away on June 22, 2020 at Robley Rex VA Medical Center. Visitation will be Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Legacy Funeral Center, 921 Main Street, Jeffersonville, IN, from 4pm-8pm and Friday, June 26, 2020, from 9am-1pm with Bill's ce…