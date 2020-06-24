Letters to the Editor

Greater Clark’s return plan falls short
GCCS released its back to school plan Tuesday night, after a virtual board meeting. This plan includes three choices for families — return to school as usual with no masks required, or 2 e-learning options.
I find it odd that the school board would vote to send kids back to school and not require masks, when they don’t even feel safe holding their meetings in person. We know that the best way for this virus to spread is through prolonged indoor activities with large groups of people. JHS has roughly 2,000 students who spend the day indoors for upwards of six hours. Not requiring masks is socially and morally irresponsible.
We know that wearing a mask is the number one best way to prevent the spread of COVID, and our schools should be modeling social and moral responsibility as well as good citizenship. It’s just being a good citizen to wear your mask and protect others from you. We don’t allow our kids to carry backpacks in school for their “safety,” yet there’s no evidence that shows not having a backpack keeps you safer, but we can’t require them to wear masks for their safety even when there’s mounds of evidence that shows it’s effective in keeping each other safe? Where is the sense in that?
Other safety measures suggested, spacing out desks and closing cafeterias, are not possible to implement in full classrooms or when families rely on school lunch to feed their kids.
So, my choice as a parent is to send my kid to school and risk the health of our family or choose e-learning. Anyone with a student in GCCS last year knows that e-learning was nothing short of a joke. GCCS posted that they are excited to offer choices that meet the needs of every family. Yet, there are no good choices. We either risk our kid’s health and send them to school, or risk their education and keep them home for e-learning.
GCCS should do better for their students and staff. Implementing a hybrid of in-school instruction and e-learning, reducing the number of kids at school with staggered days, allowing for greater physical distancing with less kids in the building at once, and requiring masks (especially for older kids) would be measures that would go a long way in providing students with the education they deserve, while keeping everyone safe.
Carrie Klaus, New Albany
Aspect of outpatient policy ‘dangerous’
To the administrator of Baptist Floyd Hospital:
My husband was admitted for an outpatient procedure in the heart unit. During this procedure, I was made to sit in my car three different times. I spent an hour and a half in the room with him until they took him for the procedure. At that time I was told to go to my car and they would call me when he was back in the room. I asked why I had to go to the parking lot to sit in a hot car. I was told it was a hospital rule for outpatient procedures, even though he would come back to the same room I was sitting in.
With hot weather and not much shade in the parking lot, this is dangerous. I believe you need to look at your policy.
Maryl Kleehamer, Jeffersonville
Keep law and order in justice pursuit
The Belmont Stakes horse race, which is usually the third crown of the triple crown, ran as the first crown this year. It was a great race. The name of the horse that won the race is “Tis the Law.”
The funny side of this horse is that after he passed the leading horse on his left side, it actually appeared as if he was not even interested in his opponents on the left as he held his head to the right after quickly passing all of them. He appeared so nonchalant while being very confident in his pace. He easily won the race by at least four lengths.
This horse race seems to be somewhat applicable to the events that are showing up on our TV every night. Especially when you consider the winning horse’s name. The leftist leaders in some of our major cities have allowed violent riots with public murders and rapes on some nights for several weeks now.
Some don’t understand that appeasing violent people causes great horror. The law is something you have to stand up for or else it crumbles. The crumbling of the law crumbles civilization. Sometimes a law is wrong, but that is what we as citizens have to continuously monitor and fix. Keeping justice in the law is always a work in progress. The ultimate goal in keeping justice in the law is to always be able say, “All Lives Matter — Tis the Law”!
Greg Jones, Jeffersonville
Legislators should raise cigarette tax
By now it is common knowledge that Indiana is an unhealthy state, often among the worst in the nation for smoking and obesity. But it’s becoming clearer that Indiana’s poor health rankings don’t exist in a vacuum.
The Indiana Chamber of Commerce released a new report this month that indicates Indiana lags behind our neighbors on key health metrics like smoking, obesity and health insurance costs. So, why do businesses care about health? One reason is because it affects the cost of doing business in Indiana.
Policymakers have started to notice. Recently, they raised the legal tobacco age to 21 to combat high smoking rates, but it is simply not enough. If state leaders are serious about addressing Indiana’s health challenges — and strengthening our economy — they need to raise the cigarette tax and invest more in health programs and services.
For about three in four (77.4%) African-American smokers, the usual cigarette is menthol, over three times the rate as among whites (23.0%). The menthol in cigarettes has been found to make it both easier to start smoking and harder to quit (source: www.lung.org).
The problem is real and growing worse, and health and business leaders agree on the solution. Let’s hope lawmakers will raise the cigarette tax the next session.
Pamela Clark, CASI Minority Health Initiative director, Jeffersonville
