Let’s wish Sen. Grooms some well-deserved rest
Like so many, I have mixed emotions about State Sen. Ron Grooms’ recent retirement.
I am saddened that Ron will no longer be representing our great community in Indianapolis but on a personal level I am beyond happy for Ron, his family and loved ones.
I will leave it to others to enumerate his years of service, his committee assignments and legislative accomplishments — all of which are important to note and remember — a truly wonderful legacy.
His work for posterity aside, I will simply miss knowing that if I need help in the here and now with an issue, a problem large or small, that Ron is only a phone call or text away.
For decades Ron has personified public service — representing us in public forums, city halls and the Statehouse. He was never afraid to take an unpopular stance, to buck the majority, so long as he thought it in our best interest.
More importantly he showed up at our local activities: festivals, graduations, memorials, weddings and funerals.
Always accessible. Always amiable. Always there for us, with us — a bit of the friendly, family pharmacist indelibly in his DNA — there to inspire confidence and trust.
That type of commitment, dedicated service, takes a toll on a person. I have seen its effects on others. I have felt its pull myself — sometimes uplifting, oft-times downward.
Perhaps that is why I was not surprised to hear that Sen. Grooms was ready to try retirement. Even our passions can exhaust us and Ron was passionate above all else about helping people.
Ron felt it was the right time to step away and as a constituent and colleague I trust he made the best decision he could for us — and of equal importance for himself.
So, please join me in wishing an “old war horse” some well-deserved rest and relaxation as he takes a step back from public life.
May he have many healthy years ahead to reflect back upon a job well done!
Al Knable, M.D., New Albany City Council, At- Large
Remember the sacrifices of vets, losses from COVID
I am humbled and grateful to those in the military and to the veterans who have served. Many have come home with or developed disabilities and illnesses, both seen and unseen. Ret. Gen. Colin Powell, though vaccinated, recently passed from COVID complications. Reportedly, he had two of the many illnesses (myeloma and Parkinson’s) presumed from exposure to Agent Orange.
VA’s 2021 National Veterans Suicide Prevention Annual Report listed 6,261 veteran deaths by suicide in 2019, the last year released. This is 17.2 veterans lost each day. A hopeful sign is that there were 399 fewer deaths in 2019 than 2018.
The new Veterans Administration hospital will be started soon. My husband would like the current campus to remain for the benefit of veterans in some fashion; perhaps a much needed veterans’ home. It is a valuable piece of property and I wouldn’t be surprised if some developers already have their eyes on it. Veterans, please contact your elected officials with your thoughts.
Due to COVID, over 16,000 Hoosiers and over 750,000 Americans will not be among us for the holidays. No doubt there are veterans among those numbers. May we all remember their sacrifices and do our part to help end the current war on COVID. Freedom is not free and we will all be freer when this virus is no longer a threat.
Thank you veterans.
Mary Edelen,New Albany
Grooms deserves respect for representing Southern Indiana As State Senator Ron Grooms retires from public life, I want to thank and recognize Ron for his many years of service to Jeffersonville as a City Councilman and to Southern Indiana as a whole as District 46 State Senator.
I met Ron over 25 years ago when he was on the Jeffersonville City Council and at the time he was one of the few if not the only elected Republicans in Clark County at the time. When I decided to first run for office as a Republican it was Ron who helped me the most giving me encouragement and advice that eventually helped me to be elected and serve four terms on the Jeffersonville City Council.
Over the years I have seen Ron work with many people and organizations (sometimes in very stressful situations) all for the betterment of our community. I remember Ron spending many hours working on city budgets, leading community meetings on various issues and lobbing elected officeholders on many issues, ordinances and laws. Ron’s leadership was missed on the council as he moved on to represent Southern Indiana as a state senator but Ron was never far away and was always available and engaged on various local and statewide issues.
Ron, I want to personally thank you for your outstanding service to our community and for your help and guidance over the years. I wish you a long and happy life with your family and friends outside of politics and again thank you for your exemplary service and leadership to Southern Indiana.
Ed Zastawny, Jeffersonville City Councilman 2004-2019
Republicans fail to support needed bill
How much do our elected representatives care for us?
In the infrastructure bill recently passed, only 19 Republicans voted in favor, and only one senator from Indiana voted for this bill.
The bill will upgrade our roads, bridges, power grids, water supply, broadband for rural areas, railroads , and public transit to name a few. The following voted against this bill:
Sen. Mike Braun, Representatives Jim Baird, Jim Banks, Larry Bucshon,Trey Hollingsworth, Greg Pence, Victoria Spartz, and Jackie Walorski. They are all Republican.
Two hundred Republicans voted against the bill in all.
Why?
Ed Ryan, Floyds Knobs
