Americans ill-informed in casting their votes
In little more than a year, Americans will head to the polls. In the meantime the White House is occupied by fools, in as much as Americans have been ill-advised, and ill-informed in casting their votes for an individual who is unfortunately not qualified.
Congress similarly has been reckless in consequence of voters through lessens in voting for these inadequate persons. Adding also the Supreme Court has reasoned by their own vain imagination the cloudy interruption of the Constitution in order to satisfy the whim and whims of amoralism, voting for more regulations, and government over reaching entitlements, enlarging bigger and bigger government meddling into private affairs which is none of its business.
Higher education has not escaped this web of intrigue that has permeated the foundational purpose of family. Defying the basic fact that there are no absolute rights of man; “But” only the right of God to decree certain rights that abound above the power of mortal man to absolve.
Man however continually and constantly defy the natural order set in motion before the worlds were formed.
Thou shalt not murder; and yet we murder all the day long. Where is the leading? Thou shalt not bear false witness. Lying is an everyday feature. Isn’t all this America’s fault?
It is the American individual voter who has brought about this terrible conundrum.
Washington, DC is rotten, there is no doubt. “But” the rottenness began with the voter ill-informed, foot loose and fancy free; voting to receive a sticker, “I voted.”
If America wants change, genuine change, arming ourselves with information about a candidate before voting. Ballots not bullets, coincide with education before incognizant ignorance.
Leroy Heil, Jeffersonville
Congress Can Support Cancer Early Detection and Screening in Medicare
As a cancer caregiver for my Dad, I’m excited about new technology to improve cancer early detection and save lives. Several companies are developing blood tests to detect multiple cancers early. These multi-cancer early detection tests will complement, not replace, existing early detection tests.
These tests could be life-changing. But only if people can access them. That’s why I recently met with Representative Trey Hollingsworth virtually to ask him to support the Medicare Multi-Cancer Early Detection Screening Coverage Act.
This legislation would create a pathway for Medicare to cover this technology following FDA approval. This legislation would ensure that Medicare recipients don’t face unacceptable delays in accessing these new tests once approved by the FDA. Medicare already covers early detection tests for common cancers, including breast, colorectal and prostate cancers, and people on Medicare must have access to new screening options.
Detecting cancer early could be the difference between life or death. Representative Trey Hollingsworth can help save lives in Indiana by supporting this legislation.
Mary Kost, ACS CAN State Lead Volunteer, New Albany
Reader responds to letter
This is in response to Larry Farr’s letter entitled “No one chooses fire and brimstone,” published on September 30, 2021, which was a response to Tom May’s column of August 28, 2021.
Mr. Farr uses a ridiculous argument of comparing the number of pages that Bart Ehrman and Lee Strobel used to argue whether Hell is eternal or not as if to indicate that the Bible is not clear on this topic. The Bible is quite clear on this. Jesus stated in His discourse recorded in Matthew 25 “Then He will also say to those on His left, ‘Depart from Me, accursed ones, into the eternal fire which has been prepared for the devil and his angels” (Matt. 24:41) and again later “And these will go away into eternal punishment, but the righteous into eternal life” (Matt. 25:46). Mr. Ehrman does refer to this passage and tries to make the weak argument that Jesus really meant death, which Ehrman defines as anihilation and thus not eternal. However, the words used are clear stating “eternal punishment”. This is repeated in Revelation 20 where this eternal punishment is called the “second death, the lake of fire” (Rev. 20:14), in which “they will be tormented day and night forever and ever’’ (Rev. 20:10).
Mr. Farr also seems to have a problem with a loving God demanding eternal punishment for sin. However, we must recognize that God is also a just God and demands payment for sin, which is eternal punishment. Because God is our creator, we have an obligation to follow his precepts. Since God is also loving, He has provided the payment for sin in the form of the death and resurrection of His Son, Jesus the Messiah. That is the good news. We must repent and accept His payment for our sins to avoid the second death. Jesus himself stated “I am the way, and the truth, and the life; no one comes to the Father, but through Me” (John 14:6). So, Mr. May was correct in that it is a choice. Either you accept the gift of eternal life that Jesus has provided, or by default eternal punishment. There is no third option.
The Bible quotations are from the New American Standard Bible.
Morris Lewellyn, Jeffersonville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.