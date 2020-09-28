Letters to the Editor

Hold leaders accountable for COVID-19 sentiments
In the wake of the news about President Trump acknowledging the seriousness of COVID-19 last January and his explanation that he called it a hoax and said it was "no big deal" because he didn't want to create panic, I would like to remind your readers that last March he said America will be open for business very soon, we can't let the cure be worse than the problem, and if the death toll stays below 100,000, we have done a good job.
We have now surpassed 206,000 deaths in the U.S.
Last April, the President's sentiment was reiterated by our Congressman Trey Hollingsworth in an interview with radio station WIBC in Indy, when he said that letting Americans die from the coronavirus is the lesser of two evils compared with the economy tanking and argued that the economic losses are far too severe to continue with sheltering in place and we should push the good life over the longer life.
As of this writing, there have been 363 deaths reported in the 10 whole counties that make up our 9th Congressional District. I would like to ask Mr. Hollingsworth if he considers these deaths "acceptable." How many of these people would still be alive if the lockdowns had been extended? Maybe we should build a monument in honor of those who have sacrificed their lives for the economy.
Harry Wilson, Jeffersonville
Congress urged to pass life-saving cancer legislation
I recently had the honor of representing Indiana and meeting virtually with federal lawmakers to ask that they make cancer a national priority. I did this as a volunteer for American Cancer Society Cancer Action Networks (ACS CAN).
I, along with hundreds of other volunteers across the country, called on Congress to support lifesaving policies that help people prevent and better treat cancer. We asked legislators for their support in increasing federal funding for cancer research and prevention programs and to improve equitable access to cancer clinical trials for underrepresented populations, including communities of color, people in rural areas and the poor. By removing barriers to their participation, more people will be able to access the latest treatment and researchers will be able to enroll enough people to do their lifesaving work.
I had the opportunity to speak with Senators Young, Braun and Congressman Hollingsworth and tell them that cancer isn't partisan — it touches every community. Congress should seize the opportunity to pass critical, bipartisan legislation that can help save lives and end cancer as we know it.
With more than 1,600 people dying from cancer every day, we must take legislative action on these important issues.
I encourage you to join us, giving us a stronger and louder voice in the fight against cancer. Visit fightcancer.org to be connected to people like me in your community.
Mary Kost, New Albany, State Lead Volunteer, American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.