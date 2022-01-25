'Shameful' topics shouldn't be ignored
Three times the previous year, the Tribune has featured articles that may have made some people feel “uncomfortable.” In January, the topic was a “virtual field trip,” presented by The Carnegie Center, of important parts of New Albany’s history that was designed to replace the live field trips that about 34 fourth-grade classes normally have taken except for COVID. Featured places included the Town Clock Church, or Second Baptist Church, that played a role in the Underground Railroad, and Division Street School, an elementary school in New Albany that was opened in 1885 to furnish education of “colored” children, with separate schools and was used until 1946. The school has been preserved to tell the history of the former segregated school for Black students.
Now, the Legislature wants to control what is taught in our schools because some of it might make some students, parents, school board members, or the legislators “uncomfortable.” It would be interesting to know how many concerns have been expressed to NAFCS over the years as a result of this effort to make sure our future generations understand the history of their community.
Much of what we have in this country was built by way of exploitation of people who were unable to help determine their own future. What has been built may be remarkable and something of which to be proud but that does not mean we should be proud of all of the ways it was built. There are many other countries that have histories that include shameful actions; we are not the only one. But we were founded in the belief that we would be better than those others.
Railroads helped make this country great but the building of them exploited many unfortunate people as well as much of our natural resources. Would our legislators not have that discussed in the schools? Is there a chance that because it is not obviously related to race the schools would get a pass on this topic?
We need to confront the fact that there are people in control of our state and country who would rather see shameful topics swept under the rug because discussions of them might lessen their control?
David Isaacs
New Albany
Republicans wrong on voting rights
To:
Indiana Senators Mike Braun and Todd Young and Manchin, Sinema and ALL of the Republicans who chose to block voters rights in America. Shame on you and all of your kind who hold yourselves above the average Joe and Mary out there trying to make a living and raise their families.
And you, the very rich and powerful Senators decide it's NOT EVERY PERSON’S RIGHT TO VOTE IN AMERICA. SHAME, SHAME, SHAME on you. May you be reborn as a person of color and know what it’s like to be suppressed, just to cast a legal vote.
Jamey Aebersold
New Albany
Carefully examine state gun bill
The purpose of this letter is to urge voters to take a look at House Bill 1077, currently proposed by several Indiana Republican legislators. This bill would remove the permit process required when a person purchases a gun. This means a person would not be subjected to training or a screening prior to purchasing a firearm.
The Indiana GOP, such as legislators like Senator Erin Houchin and Rep. Karen Engleman sent a survey to voters like you and me – asking for our opinions on this legislation. The response: voters were overwhelmingly opposed to the bill. In fact House Bill 1077 is so bad that law enforcement from across the state - including the Indiana State Police and your Indiana Democratic Party oppose this extreme bill.
Republicans claim Democrats hate the Second Amendment? Let’s clear this up – The Democratic Party believes in responsible gun ownership and proudly supports our right to bear arms. And, a large majority of Hoosiers supports responsible gun ownership. This means Democrats love hunting. Democrats enjoy skeet shooting. Democrats enjoy going to the local firing range. But the Democrats are committed to responsible gun ownership, with gun owners formally permitted and trained to use them.
Indiana Republicans apparently do not support measures to ensure responsible gun ownership, and the current House Bill 1077 - their partisan-branded “constitutional carry” - would make the Hoosier State the Wild Wild West in the Midwest.
Republicans are shoving this horrible legislation through the statehouse as we speak. Despite clear opposition, they passed it through the Indiana House last week. And I worry that if this bill does become law - there’s going to be no limits at how far the Republicans’ partisan obsessions go. It feels like Republicans care more about agendas from Washington than listening to their constituents and in creating a better future for us – the voters.
If you agree with me, please contact your state legislator and let him/her know how you feel about this Bill, House Bill 1077.
Sharon Russell
Greenville
