Our Place providing ‘Raising our Children’s Kids’ classes
We have some unsung heroes in our midst that are so busy we don’t even realize all they are accomplishing every day, 24/7 without a break. They are too busy, too overwhelmed, too stressed and are sacrificing most of their time and energy to help the helpless. They are the grandparents who have stepped up to raise their grandchildren. Why? Because the parents of these children are either deceased, incarcerated, or have abandoned or neglected their children due to the epidemic of addiction.
Older adults are supposed to be slowing down, retiring or even traveling, right? You don’t expect in your older age to be shopping for diapers, “potty” training, helping children with their math that you cannot understand yourself — much less trying to assure your grandchildren that you will not abandon them while hoping you can rebuild their sense of self-worth and security and possibly undo the damage of being born under the influence.
This is the cruel reality of drug addiction in our community. These grandparents will sacrifice everything rather than see their grandchildren go into foster care or back into unsafe environments. These caregivers can also be other relatives or even close friends of those who gave up their parental rights. They’ve chosen to put their own lives aside to do the right thing for children who didn’t have a choice.
If you happen to know one of these superheroes, there are many ways to offer support to them. Being a good listener, helping with their shopping, giving them a few hours to get away, or even just asking what they need or thanking them for what they do can give them a boost.
Another way is to please pass the word along — Our Place Inc. has received funding to provide “Raising Our Children’s Kids” classes either virtually or in-person for our community. In fact, a class just started at S. Ellen Jones Elementary, where child care is provided on Wednesdays from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The purpose of the six-week class is to foster support and encourage self-care to keep them healthy throughout this overwhelming process. We all know that stress is devastating to our health, and these caregivers need to be and stay whole for the welfare of these children. Anyone wanting more information can call 812-945-3400, ext. 110 or email susanhudson@ourplaceinc.org.
Susan Hudson, M.Ed., CPS, program coordinator Our Place Inc., New Albany
Capitalism or socialism?
Socialists believe in redistribution of wealth similar to Joe Biden, who reportedly wants to tax IRAs to equalize wealth. Socialism is favorable to high taxes on the middle and upper classes and unrestrained money printing. Joe Biden espouses numerous high taxes, such as property taxes, wealth taxes, and taxes on tax-free 401Ks, IRAs to name a few.
It is believed the reason some middle classes/lower classes are attracted to socialism is due to the fact that their economic status is lagging behind. They feel that capitalism has failed them and the lure of free education and health care is appealing.
Seemingly, some changes are in effect that will improve capitalism for the middle/lower classes. More recently, the aforementioned persons are being given access to some areas of investing for their IRAs that heretofore was solely limited to venture capitalists like Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos. This modification will put more money into the pockets of the middle classes. Other improvements to capitalism are being proposed.
However, It is well known that socialism is not sustainable for long periods. They can only extract so much money from the middle classes. The upper classes and corporations have the option of taking their money offshore, leaving only the middle classes to pay for the free health care and education. (One article claims the upper classes are beginning their exodus.). The middle class 401Ks and investments are only limited in scope. Many middle class persons can only show a limited amount of savings. After the government has exhausted much of the tax money, the free education and health care will likely end. Then, America will look like the South American countries from where our immigrants migrated, i.e. with only remnants of rich and poor.
Generally speaking, socialism espouses that the group (government, society, world) is their main focus whereas capitalism focuses more attention on the individual and his/her concomitant freedoms. If one wants to retain their freedoms, it may be better to remain in the capitalistic system. As America is gravitating more toward socialism, some of our freedoms are being eroded.
The question that a person needs to pose for himself/herself is: Would you rather accept American capitalism and keep your freedoms or choose a socialistic system that is time-limited and relinquish your freedoms?
Sylvia Savage, Greenville
Cartoon depicted ‘white victimhood’
Yes, I too miss Mallard Filmore. That cartoon was an excellent window into the world of white victimhood and grievance.
Ed Ryan, Floyds Knobs
