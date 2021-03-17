Hodges' sewer plan good alternative
As a longtime resident of Charlestown, I am deeply disappointed that the division among residents continues. The election of Treva Hodges was a strong signal from voters that they, too, were tired of the secrecy and governing style that was sure to keep citizens divided.
With a new mayor in place, the Town Council had a golden opportunity to do their part in healing the city. Unfortunately, they have chosen to perpetuate the division by practicing [the former mayor's] model for governing the city. For example: The Council's plan to impose a Sewer Board on the city was presented in secrecy, and they tried to avoid any public input about the huge change in the structure of city government. It's vintage: Govern in secrecy and avoid public input.
I understand the Council members disappointed that Mayor Hodges was elected. But the election is over. It's now time for each member to think and act independently of any sense of loyalty to [the former mayor]. [Mayor Hodges] offered a very reasonable alternative to the Council's proposal to establish a Sewer Board. The Council could accept her compromise offer, and give it a fair trail. It would save taxpayers' dollars and avoid needless and expensive duplication of city management duties. It would also meet the Council's desire to get a second opinion about how best to deal with the city's aging and outdated sewer system. If, at any time, the Council felt the compromise approach wasn't the best way to serve their constituents, they could always reintroduce the Sewer Board ordinance.
It seems to be the Council has a clear choice, compromise or confrontation. Divide the city or unite the city. Save taxpayers' dollars, or waste taxpayers' dollars.
Douglas Coombs, Charlestown
Board leader favored vote before input
Charlestown Common Council president Ruthie Jackson obviously doesn’t care what citizens think about important city matters. She and the other Council members tried to ram through a sewer board ordinance by voting on it twice at the March meeting, BEFORE getting any public comment from their constituents.
Mayor Hodges pleaded with the board to wait until the April meeting to pass the ordinance on its second reading, so taxpayers could give their comments. Council member Jackson ignored the mayor’s request and said, “If we pass it tonight, we can still hear their comments.” That statement was an insult to every Charlestown citizen, and it revealed her willingness to avoid their input on important city matters. She might as well have said, “SHUT UP citizens. We don’t need your advice.” A throwback to the Rule by Decree style of the ousted [former mayor].
The Council eventually agreed to have the final approval voted on at the April meeting, thanks to J. T. Cox and Bo Bertram speaking up in favor of that approach.
It is an embarrassment to our city for the public to learn that the president of the Common Council actively attempts to avoid TIMELY input from her constituents. She should publicly apologize and commit to giving us a chance to be heard BEFORE trying to get the Council to approve an ordinance or resolution.
Matthew Burchett, Charlestown
Kudos to health workers, volunteers
I just received my second COVID shot at IUS and I wanted to give a shout out to the Floyd County Health Department staff and volunteers. The process was handled efficiently and professionally. They have performed above and beyond the call of duty under difficult circumstances over the past year.
Everyone, please get your shot when you can so we can achieve heard immunity.
Chris Mooney, New Albany
