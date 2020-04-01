Letters to the Editor

Veteran: “Go on complete war footing” against virus
I am coming to you as a son of a career Navy vet and World War II vet as well. I am in my 49th year of teaching with the last 13 as a Professor for Ivy Tech Community College. Prior to that, taught 33 years in Seymour Community Schools coming from Greater Clark County Schools, where I taught three years at Ewing Lane Elementary School. I bring a different perspective to our country’s situation since after being tested for the coronavirus, I was put on mandatory quarantine for one week or until I got my test results back.
It has been said by a number of experts and commentators that we need to go on a war footing. My perspective is that we are in World War III. The difference being instead of the enemy being other countries, the enemy is nature itself. In most wars there are neutral nations that do not take sides; in this case there are no neutral nations. This virus hits every nation the same.
Some steps have been taken to address this problem but not quickly enough without costing lives. We are only at the tip of the iceberg to this point. We need to go on a complete war footing with all resources that can be brought to bear to combat this deadly enemy. I just hope what is being done is not too little too late. I feel our government, at the federal level, has been gaslighting us early on. It is only now that they have understood the seriousness of the situation. I pray with every fiber in my being that is not too late.
I think the coronavirus taskforce has been very good at explaining to all elements of our society how to understand the seriousness of this situation. If the youth of this country do not take this to heart, we will lose a generation of parents, grandparents, and great-grandparents. Dr. Fouchi and Dr. Burke have both amplified this message to the younger generation. What is significant in today’s taskforce news conference, that there is now troubling information coming out of France and Italy that they have seen an influx of those that are younger are being severely affected. I do not know why there was a time lag for this now to be happening, but this is added reason why the younger ones in our society need to take this seriously.
Just like in World War II, the country had to come together to ensure victory over the evil of Germany and Japan. We need to do the same. I hope that you are doing your part to make this happen. When I was growing up, citizenship was a part of the curriculum in all schools. It still ought to be, but this sadly is not the case. We need to be good citizens and do our part. I challenge you do so. If we all will do our part, then we will ultimately defeat this virus and go on to our regular lives whether young or old or somewhere in between. God Bless each of you and stay safe.
(NOTE: I received my test results for COVID-19 and those results were negative.)
Daniel Drummond, New Albany
Christian: “God is with us” in our pandemic struggle
As we work our way through the corona virus pandemic and our response to it, as a Christian, I was struck how the Bible (God’s Word) would have us respond.
As the Apostle Paul wrote in Romans 8:38-39, he reminds us that nothing can separate from the love of God, through Jesus Christ. So, if you are a Christian, a corona virus cannot separate you from the love of God.
God gave us a spirit not of fear but of power and love and self-control, 2 Timothy 1:7. So, we should not be afraid, we should rely on God’s Spirit to give us power and love and self-control.
From Old Testament times, God tells us that we should not fear because He is with us, do not be dismayed for He is our God. He will strengthen us with his righteous right hand (Isaiah 41:10). If you believe in God, then He is with you and we should not be fearful or anxious. Psalms 46:1-3 says that “God is our refuge and present help in trouble. Do not fear, even if the earth gives away and the mountains fall into the sea...”Many of us see the present crisis as extremely serious. Yes, we need to be diligent, but we need to rely on our God. We know that we will come out the other end of this pandemic, it is not the earth giving way and the mountains falling into the sea.
Jesus himself in Matthew 8:25-27, he is dealing with the overwhelming waves caused by winds on the sea. His disciples, despite having Jesus in the boat with them, were terrified. He asked them why they had so little faith, and He calmed the sea. That was a situation where their lives were at risk. There was certainly a possibility they could die. They were scared, they were nervous, they were anxious, they were frustrated.
Does that sound like many of us? We are afraid of the virus itself. We are anxious about loved us and their health. We are concerned about our finances and how we will pay our bills. We worry about out children and their education. We get frustrated by what we cannot do, by being stuck at home and not able to live our “normal lives.”
Our God has shown two alternatives to hardship and difficult times in our lives. He can miraculously take it away as He did in the boat with the disciples, in the Matthew passage. Other times, He is there with us in the struggle of our health, economic concerns, the risk for the elderly and medically fragile people in our lives, how we will live quarantined in our homes. If we believe in Jesus, the Bible tells us that He will never leave or forsake us (Deuteronomy 31:8).
So, is it tough and difficult? Yes it is. Do what you can do to be safe, but know if you are one of Gods’ own, he will be with you. If you have not yet turned to Jesus as Lord and Saviour, now is a good time to do that. Read through the books of Romans and the Gospel of John.
I am praying for you all and doing what I can be to be a light to other people. Please do the same. Study the Scriptures, it will make this pandemic an opportunity to grow in your faith in God.
Mitch Harlan, Jeffersonville
