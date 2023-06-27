Are You a Patriot?
As we approach Independence Day, we'll see the usual increase in flag displays by people wanting to show their patriotism. That's a nice idea but, by itself, showing the red, white, and blue does not make someone patriotic any more than wearing a mask and scrubs makes them a surgeon. It's nothing more than putting on a display...decorations for a holiday.
Patriotism means actually doing something for the community or for the people serving our country's needs. Attending a local council meeting is more patriotic than flying a hundred flags. So is paying our taxes without cheating or using loopholes to pay less. Volunteering for a community clean-up or other event not related to our own family is good citizenship. A true patriot doesn't think along party lines when voting. And if you really want to thank military personnel for their service, don't just give them lip service when you see them in public; arrange a visit to the nearest VA hospital...maybe bring in some flowers or treats but, most important, spend a few minutes with someone who sacrificed because they embody the true meaning of patriotism.
Joseph ‘P.J.’ Moore, Georgetown Township
Cheers for the coverage
Cheers to Rev. Paul Snyder (Central Christian Church), Rev. Allan Wallace (St Paul’s Episcopal Church) and my Pastor, Dr. Rev John Sterrett (St Mark’s United Church of Christ) for continuing to show LGBTQ Christian diversity support at their “Voices Together” Service on June 24th.
Cheers for the News and Tribune for continuing to publish front page articles of LGBTQ support. I, especially, loved Rev Wallace’s quote, “There’s no loving if you’re excluding anyone.” The Christian message (WWJD) should be one of inclusivity and not exclusivity. It is not the Bible that is evil: it is the abuse of the Bible that is evil. Love is love!
Larry Farr, Jeffersonville
Reader takes issue with column
I am taking issue with guest columnist Byron York in the June 22 News and Tribune.
York argues that Trump is merely a "collector" and that his critics and the Justice Department have unfairly accused him of criminal behavior for taking boxloads of secret, highly classified documents with him when he left office. York, an apologist for the former President insists Trump was just collecting "souvenirs" because collecting "stuff" is "what he does."
When it was pointed out that the documents were, in fact, not Trump's personal souvenirs to keep, he should have had an "Oops, sorry" moment and returned them all immediately. Instead, he argued, hid boxes, railed against the Justice Department, the FBI, Democrats.... Sorry, Byron York, even if Trump thought the documents were "funny", "interesting", or fodder for future revenge, as you have suggested, your argument is specious.
Gwen McMahon, Borden
