Letters to the Editor

Establish commission to verify vote
I read with interest your January 5 article, “Concern for Democracy.” Quite frankly, I was surprised with the stance of most of the respected individuals who spoke on this matter. Mr. Dickey, Mr. Stewart, Professor Wert, and Professor Webster all expressed concern that questioning the validity of the vote in several states would “undermine democracy” in our country. Claims were made that challenges to election outcomes “erode the fabric that ties us together.” And the statement that President Trump is unwilling “to commit to a peaceful transfer of power” is not any part of what is being requested with the establishment of a commission.
Almost half of this country believes that Biden was the majority choice for president, while the other half believes that Trump was the choice.
The establishment of a commission to audit the election returns in the several states in question would take approximately 10 days. There are claims and, in some cases, recorded proof, that voter fraud was rampant in these states. What a simple solution to this problem! Set up the commission to see if voter fraud was present. If so, retabulate the results by counting only the legitimate ballots, and see who wins. If the commission determines that there was not voter fraud, then the vote totals we currently have will stand. Either way, we will have an answer that will satisfy all of the voters.
If there was no fraud, what do we have to lose with the commission? If the ballot totals are right, why not confirm that? What are people attempting to hide by not being forthcoming with this simple solution to a potential major problem?
If we don’t verify the accuracy of the vote in these states, we risk seating an illegitimate president. I contend that not verifying accuracy is what will undermine democracy. We erode the fabric that ties us together when we fail to search for truth.
As a nation, we spent years and millions of dollars investigating the possibility that President Trump colluded with the Russians in the last election. After years of time and millions of dollars was spent to react to the Democrats’ concerns, isn’t it appropriate to spend 10 days to investigate these concerns of voter fraud?
Trust is based upon truth. I applaud Professor Webster for saying, “Trust of government is important for bipartisanship to work on any level.” Regardless of political party affiliation, we all must seek and find truth to establish that trust.
James A. Kanning, New Albany
‘Meinrad Sprigler, we salute you’
Perspective. It’s the one thing that keeps you grounded during a calamity. 2020 blindsided most all of us, yet most of us still remain to tell the tale. Still many others do not.
I lost my father on November 30, 2020, to Covid-19. He was indestructible. A Vietnam veteran with a heart to serve and a willingness to help anyone in need. He dedicated his life to God in the late ‘70s and ministered for over 40 years without hesitation to whoever gave him an ear. He was blessed with an enormous capacity to love and share. He spoke with wisdom and clarity and was willing to speak when others fell silent, even if he needed to say what others may not have wanted to hear.
He battled cancer twice and beat it. He was the busiest and most compassionate man you could ever meet. He has left us a legacy of faith, determination, selflessness, and generosity that cannot be challenged and I will miss him every day for the rest of my life.
2020, I’m glad to see you go, and I pray that no year that follows is as devastating. Meinrad Sprigler, we salute you and will forever hold you in our hearts. May 2021 be a year of hope and promise for us all.
Happy New Year!
Jennifer Murrihy, Memphis
