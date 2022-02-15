Reducing tobacco taxes not the way to go
I was thrilled when Gov. Holcomb announced a new public health commission to examine ways to improve the health of our state, but now I have learned that there is legislation moving through the legislature to reduce taxes on some tobacco products. How is this even under consideration, let alone moving through the legislature?
Increasing, not cutting taxes on tobacco is a proven way to keep our kids from starting to use tobacco. What’s even worse is that legislators are considering cutting taxes on some e-cigarettes. which is a big reason we are seeing skyrocketing tobacco use among our youth. Increasing taxes on tobacco products would encourage those already using tobacco to quit and would help discourage our price-sensitive youth from starting.
Just when I thought our state would do better when it comes to health, our leaders are looking to do worse. Indiana can and must do better for the overall health of our state and for our kids.
Mary Kost, New Albany
Leave tobacco alone for your heart health
February is Heart Awareness Month. In February, we focus on educating and bringing awareness to women about heart disease. There are lots of things you can do to help your heart, like eating lots of fruits and vegetables, working out, and getting your blood pressure and cholesterol checked on a regular basis. Want another tip to a healthy heart? Don’t use tobacco products or quit if you currently use tobacco products.
Heart disease is the leading cause of death among Hoosiers, and over 13,900 Hoosiers died of heart disease in 2016. According to the 2014 U.S. Surgeon General’s report, about 24 percent of coronary heart disease deaths among U.S. adults age 35 and older are due to smoking, and about 34,000 heart disease deaths nationwide are due to secondhand smoke. The first piece of good news is that it’s never too late to quit smoking.
The second piece of good news is that free help is available here in Indiana. If you use tobacco products and are ready to quit, you can get free assistance from the Indiana Tobacco Quit Line at 1- 800-QUIT NOW or visit QuitNowIndiana.com for more information. For more on local tobacco prevention and control efforts, follow us on Twitter and Instagram CCITPC, and like us on FaceBook Minority Tobacco Prevention of Clark County. Angie Moore
Angie Moore, Jeffersonville Community Action of Southern Indiana Minority Tobacco Prevention Coordinator
