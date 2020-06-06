Letters to the Editor

We must become the leaders we need
After watching the George Floyd video, I felt anger and frustration but chose to wait and gather all the information before speaking publicly. The problem of racial bias has been with us from the founding of our great nation. Two-hundred forty-four years ago, 56 men signed their name to a document in Philadelphia containing the words in its preamble, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness.” The revolution that followed brought people together who shared a sense of insecurity, economic instability, and injustice. They were united in their core belief in human rights and freedom. It was that first generation of Americans who fought the first fight.
Every succeeding generation has faced its challenges. In the 19th Century, the debate between federal power versus state power, integrating immigrants searching for a better life, or a young nation seeking to define its place in the world. That generation faced the ultimate test of division and witnessed the Emancipation Proclamation redefine the Civil War from a struggle to save the Union to one focused on ending slavery and injustice.
In the 20th Century, the nation recognized the need to balance capitalism with the greater good of society. Women finally won the right to vote. The “Greatest Generation” survived the Great Depression and defeated totalitarianism, and nine African-American students who were admitted to Little Rock Central High School in 1957 helped fuel the civil rights movement. Americans endured Vietnam and the political assassinations of the ‘60s, and 9/11.
I believe that every generation has survived and thrived because of great leaders. We know the names of Washington, Lincoln, Roosevelt, and Dr. Martin Luther King. Our generation is facing its most difficult challenge yet. A global pandemic, with its painful economic consequences and Depression-era unemployment levels, has collided with the long-simmering issue of racial inequity…all in just a matter of weeks. It is fair to ask: Who are the great leaders of today? The answer: It is us.
Every one of us must stand up for what is right. Every one of us must demonstrate, in our everyday life and in our own way, a strong commitment to peace, equal-justice, and a genuine love for our fellow citizens. It can take many forms, public and private. Diversity is the major strength of our community and our county. We must value it and celebrate it. The more we understand each other, the faster we will heal and recover. We must recognize that many people in our generation feel insecurity, economic instability, and injustice. The same anger and frustration experienced by the first generation of Americans. We must recognize that our core beliefs in human rights and freedom require constant nurturing.
So, for this generation of Americans, including every one of us in New Albany and Floyd County, man or woman, young or old, white, black or Latino, Democrat or Republican… we must lead.
It’s our turn.
Shawn Carruthers, President, Floyd County Commissioners
Reader takes issue with story, column
I have a real problem with two items in the Wednesday, June 3, News and Tribune.
First was an article by Daniel Suddeath on page 2. Mr. Suddeath attempted to conflate absentee voting to the Democrat dream of mail in voting. For Mr.Suddeath’s edification, absentee ballots are requested by a currently registered active voter. Mail in voting, currently sought by the Democrat National Party, would just send ballots out without a specific request. to all registered voters on their rolls, active or not, Perhaps Mr. Suddeath has been out of the State of Indiana too long and needs to refresh his memory. Perhaps it was intentional to confuse the citizen. We will just let the readers decide.
The second was on the editorial page by editor, Susan Duncan, discussing masks at the polls vs. no masks at the polls by voters. It ran about 50 percent, according to Susan Duncan.
Am I the only person who faithfully watched the COVID-19 press conferences?! William Bryan stated the virus could only live a few minutes in temperatures above 70 degrees. Ditto for sunlight. If you want to wear a mask, do it. But, to chastise others for not wearing masks is just virtue signaling. Count me out. My body, my choice. Isn’t that the argument championed by supporters of abortion? Should apply to masks, too.
Elizabeth Madden, Georgetown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.