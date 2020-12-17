Letters to the Editor

Hollingsworth aided a 'coup'
Trey Hollingsworth, Southern Indiana's Republican Congressman, is now going down in history as our public official (in the Ninth District) who endorsed a coup on the White House.
He and 125 other Republican Representatives joined the Texas attempt to overthrow the free and fair election of a U.S. president. The Supreme Court rejected the suit for the trivial legal act that it was, but the attempt was not trivial. Eighty judges have now rejected more than three dozen attempts by a pouting president who is trying for the first time in 230 years to block the transfer of power to the newly elected president.
This I expected from the president, but I did not expect the Republican politicians to aid and abet this autocratic attempt.
We must remember two years from now that Rep. Hollingsworth placed his loyalty to an individual before his pledge to the Constitution. Is he scared? Is he that unknowledegable about American history?
Both Republicans and Democrats working as election officials and as judges have kept our democracy alive, but not thanks to the likes of people like Trey Hollingsworth. I thought at first he deserved jail, but the more gracious reaction would be to sideline him at the ballot box.
I am so thankful that though our democratic system bent, it did not break.
David Ross Stevens, Borden
WISE men STILL 'seek' Him
Is there any NEW thing happening in the country today? Absolutely not, just NEW to you. But, to the people that know the past; and choose to forget it or remain silent, they are doomed to repeat it. Miraculously, someone like the news people or the aged, chooses to open-up the book of Chronicles (documented history) and bring these former things to our remembrance...
Then I remember, during this season over 2000 years ago, in a land far, far away, "wise" men came to Jerusalem, seeking the new King. Where is the new Ruler they asked? We saw His star "shinning" in the East. Of course, the "sitting" king and his advisers were perplexed. What are they talking about?
Obviously, they didn't RECEIVE the good news delivered to the shepherds in the fields at night over two years earlier. After attesting to the Savior's birth, they made it known abroad: told it on the mountain, over the hills, and everywhere: spreading the good news of the Wisest man ever: the baby, JESUS the Christ is born!
Yet, there was one wise man in the king's circle who remembered the recording in the Book by the prophet: announcing He was to be born in Bethlehem! The wise men departed out of JeruSalem, and that same Star led them to the new Ruler. Alas, they thought, and kneeled before the CHILD sitting in His chair!
How can these things be? Confusingly even dumbfounded I know! Like the Shepherds in the field, who went to Bethlehem to see the new Savior, and saw a BABY, born in a manger; or Wise men seeking the WISEST man of all wise men: yet SEE a Child in His chair.
In what seems to be our nation’s darkest period, I too “seek” a wo/man, one who is WISE and prudent to STAND up for our nation. Then I noticed something, the men I sought were acting like children. How can this be? We have great men of KNOWLEDGE ruling our nation. They appear well-educated even great thinkers. However, my spirit continued to trouble me, discerning something amiss. Aha moment, these men lacked Wisdom...
Hmm, I thought, what does one expect in BABYlon: baby land, a place of immaturity or a place lacking "WISEdom": a land that contains many kinds, nations, peoples, and tongues even a land being ruled by men speaking as babbling babies even fools!
Again, it came to me, anyone can obtain knowledge; however, the application of this knowledge "discreetly" speaks to WISDOM. The unwise: ones that are immature in their thinking, knows NOT how to apply knowledge appropriately: that a man thinks in his heart, that he does.
To end this story, I say to the leaders of this nation, who are acting like children: spewing disobedience and division, GROW-UP . . . be ye WISE men in your understanding! We, the people of the UNITED States of America, need you to HATE even DENOUNCE evil: arrogance, pride, the evil way, and the froward mouth that is besetting our country; resultantly, be prudent in ALL thy ways!
And unto the Wise men who STILL seek Him, I fervently pray that they receive WISDOM; plus, getting UNDERSTANDING to rule over this great nation of ours. Moreover, to let them know that it is PRUDENT (in this season and any other seasons) to seek YOU FATHER GOD: for WISE men STILL seek Him!!! Amen.
Cheryl Herth, Clarksville
