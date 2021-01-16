Letters to the Editor

Seeds of mistrust sewn by many
Well! I was taken back by the amount of sanctimonious hyperbole piled on in your editorial “Trump must go – now.” I rolled up my pant legs as I read, as it did indeed get deep. Of course, I support your right to say it. I appreciate you supporting my right to give you a bit of blow back.
The editorial proclaims that President Trump, “sensing an end to his ‘reign’,” “took up verbal arms against the United States of America” and “used his tongue to incite his followers.” You assert that telling supporters to “march to the U.S. Capitol” and “pressure Congress to reject election results” was by definition “sedition.”
These words sound carefully crafted to inflame passions, manufacture outrage, and exploit a tragedy for political persuasion. The president never urged supporters to enter the Capitol or overthrow the government. His calls for a peaceful protest of the election were not responsible for this incursion, no more than Bernie Sanders’ calls for a revolution were responsible for one of his supporters shooting up a ball field and nearly killing a congressman.
Of course, this riot in the Capitol was horrendous and the deaths of a Capitol Police officer and a veteran are tragic beyond words. It never should have happened and hopefully those perpetrating the violence are quickly identified and severely punished.
It’s the selectivity of the outrage that many find objectionable. When has left-leaning media spoken up to condemn the violence that raged across our nation all spring and summer resulting in 25 deaths? Where was outrage over the injuries and deaths of police officers? Where was the condemnation of the violence from Antifa or the lunatic fringe that has hijacked the Black Lives Matter movement?
Calls for using the 25th Amendment are way off base. This clause is for use only when a president is incapacitated, not to punish a him for political actions. Calls for impeachment are ill-conceived and short-sighted. Its sole purpose is to remove a sitting president from office. The Senate, without time for a trial, will have no constitutional authority over the president once out of office. This impeachment is a ploy for political retribution which is clearly an abuse of power, and a divisive move that will further divide our country.
Biden, when asked if impeachment should proceed, avoided the question. A real leader would have said, “Hell no, the country is divided enough.” Biden is not the man we need to heal our nation. He will never stand up to the likes of Pelosi or her hateful Dems. So much for moral courage and strong leadership.
I don’t know if the election was stolen, but given its astounding irregularities, is it too much to ask that it be investigated thoroughly? If Trump had won, would we not be seeing far worse from the Dems? They are still whining that he stole the 2016 election.
A biased media has perpetrated unrelenting attacks on Trump, repeated false stories for years without apology (Russian hoax), and colluded with big tech to suppress stories detrimental to Biden (NY Post), all the while looking down their proverbial noses at his supporters. Is it any wonder that 70% of Americans no longer trust the media (Gallop/Knight) and nearly 40% of voters question the results of the election (Rassmussen).
You claim all this has resulted from seeds of distrust sewn by the president. I say those who want to lay the blame solely at the feet of the president should take a good look in the mirror. Seeds of mistrust have been sewn by many. We now reap a bountiful harvest. Seems there is plenty of blame to go around for this sorry state of affairs.
Beth Barker, Jeffersonville
Schumer, Pelosi not final judge
I want to say “Thank You” to Bruce Barkhauer for his recent letter to the editor. The entire article stated what many American citizens are feeling now.
The truth will eventually prevail. Remember people, on Judgement Day Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi will not judge you. Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ will judge each and everyone of us on that day. Those who cheat, lie and steal will not escape judgement on that day of judgement. None of us will. God please bless America again.
Carolyn Howard, Memphis
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.