Tax proposals would hurt lower-income people
Ball State University business school professor Michael Hicks recently called for a radical overhaul of our taxes in a recent News/Tribune editorial column. He basically wants lower income people to pay more and wealthier people to pay less.
He camouflaged his appeal for the first half of the column in calling for a study of Indiana taxes, but he got to the crux of his message when he advocated two things at the end of the article: one, a switch from income taxes to sales taxes and/or two, a switch from a progressive tax to a flat tax.
Let's look at how both of these would give more wealth to the wealthy and would take a bigger bite out of the common person's wallet. Progressive means that the more you make the higher percentage would go to taxes. The progressive U.S. income tax law was passed in 1913. For 110 years this tax law has worked relatively well even though many rich people and multi-billion corporations have learned how to game the system and pay zero. That is zero. And in some cases they are getting money back at April tax time. Supposedly the high income people would pay at a 37% rate while a lower income person would pay at a 10% rate. That is the progressive part of the tax law.
So Prof. Hicks would prefer to get rid of income taxes altogether. The substitution income would come from increased sales taxes. So food would now be taxed. And everything else would be taxed higher than the current rate of 7%. This is the definition of "regressive." This would be a huge windfall for the people making more than $150,000 and would be a burden for those making under $60,000.
The second thrust of Prof. Hicks is the flat tax, a tired old remedy trotted out by the Chamber of Commerce and the National Manufacturers Association. Everyone would pay, say, 3.4%, and this would be fair, right? Wrong. For more than a century we have understood that there is more equality when those who have more pay more.
This also does not happen in another of our common taxes, The payroll tax for social security and for medicare is a regressive tax. At a cap of $137,700 any high income person (say at $250,000) pays the same as someone making $75,000. If we eliminated the cap the whole social security system would be solvent for a long time.
Prof. Hicks does not even mention all of the holes in our present corporate tax system Some 55 large corporations paid no taxes at all on $40 billion of pre-tax income. Our own Duke Energy reported income of $826 million, paid nothing and actually got a rebate back of $281 million. Nike at $3 billion income paid zero. FedEx at $1.22 billion received a rebate of $230 million.
So yes, let's study our tax laws. Instead of hiking sales taxes and passing flat tax laws, let us put a floor on our taxes. All we have right now are ceilings. A floor would set a minimum that someone would pay no matter how many reductions and credits are allowed by loopholes. This simple change would keep tax rates at the present level or even lower them.
David Ross Stevens
Borden
Ambulance issue affecting Floyd County GOP
In regards to the ongoing debacle concerning New Chapel EMS, we are now seeing an unelected partisan hack try to overthrow the will of the voters of Floyd County. Heather Peters was never elected as precinct committeeman. She was appointed. And now she is trying to push her will and the will of the New chapel CEO on the people of Floyd county.
As we approach February 15th we see a kangaroo court being formed with none other than the CEO of New Chapel EMS presiding over the kangaroo court. We are seeing them try to manipulate GOP party rules to fit their narrative. Too bad it doesn't. How long are the constituents of Floyd County going to let the GOP party come off the rails? It has turned into the party of cronyism not conservatism. You can follow the money trail from the CEO of New chapel to the candidates that are circling the wagons around his company. The only one that really didn't receive any campaign donation was Connie Moon. But her husband received plenty of money and support from the CEO.
It's rather embarrassing watching the outright cronyism. It's like they don't even care to hide it anymore. Remember when it's time to vote for precinct committeemen during the next presidential election, you really need to vote out any sitting precinct committeeman That's the only way to affect real change. And the new county chairperson elected by the new precinct committeeman can then vote to remove the crony politician Jamey Noel from the District 9 chairperson seat, hopefully.
Shawn Bostock
Corydon
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.