Reader continues response over Ukraine
Dud # 4: Judge Fleece said that Pres. Kennedy said in his inaugural speech in 1961 that America would do anything to support a friend and oppose a foe “to assure the survival and success of liberty.” However, there is one thing that the young president was unwilling to do and I fell victim to that, but in a good way. But, let me back up. I went on active duty in the US Army in 1959 and graduated from Army flight school in 1961. My first duty assignment was at Ft. Carson, CO. Believe it or not, but they still had a mule unit active there, but I was not assigned to it. I was assigned to the 2nd US Army Missile Command as an Army aviator. I think there were six such units in the US. They were equipped with the Honest John missiles that had tactical nuclear warheads on them. The mission of these units was to provide nuclear weapon capability to our allies. This all may have been secret at the time but it is public knowledge now. But, Pres. Kennedy had the good sense to deactivate these units six months after his inaugural address and I became a company commander of a combat infantry training company in the 9th Infantry Division at Ft. Carson. I thought I was getting ready to go to war. Fortunately they sent me back to the US Army’s Aviation Center and gave me a cushy job, flight instructing three student pilots, 30 hours a week. That leads me to Dud #5.
Dud #5: I mentioned the Honest John missiles that had "tactical warheads" on them as opposed to "strategic warheads,” that are all "weapons of mass destruction.” The former are designed to be used on the battlefield as opposed to the latter, that are designed to be used against civilian population centers, etc. to wipe out people. Now, I am getting above my personal knowledge, but I suspect that Putin knows what kind of missiles Biden has put on the Russian border in Poland or elsewhere. My question is whose armies control these weapons—Americans soldiers, Polish soldiers, or the Ukrainian president, if he gets any or may already have them? Maybe, Judge Fleece knows or thinks he knows. But, this whole thing of saber rattling with possible nuke missiles has me worried—are we in the end times? It’s time for a level headed and thinking president like Pres. Kennedy to be in that office.
Dud # 6: Judge Fleece quoted Winston Churchill in 1940, but I suggest that he read what Churchill said in 1934, to-wit: "Air power may either end war or end civilization." Tactical or strategic nuclear warheads whether delivered by ground launchers or airplanes are weapons of mass destruction delivered in the air and should never, no, never be used or in a place where they could inadvertently be used by allied nations, or who knows? Judge Fleece, what would America do if Putin put any kind of missiles on the border of Mexico? Hopefully, Biden's missiles in Poland or elsewhere are nothing more than fireworks from an outlet fireworks store in Delaware.
Bill Smith
New Albany
Best May column yet?
This is in response to Tom May’s May 7, 2022, column, “Standards dictate how we treat each other in disagreement”.
In the years I have read his columns, if this isn’t the Best column he has ever written, it is definitely one of his Best, well worth anyone’s time, regardless of what you believe religiously or not religiously! Read this column: retrieve the paper if you didn’t, you computer people “get it” on the internet or come to their office and buy this newspaper!
Mr. May identifies examples of our inability to have civil disagreements and asked the relevant question: “Have we forgotten how to respectfully disagree?” Of course, his communication message is based on Christianity, but this does not, in any way, shape or form, take away from his excellent researched and practical suggestions on how to constructively deal with our communication problems. Even his beginning scripture reference has practical applications for successful communications: Ephesians 4:15; “speak the truth in love”.
He continues with the need for standards, the necessity to effectively communicate those to make them happen, and how those standards guide us on how we treat others. Of course, as expected, his standard is “truth in scripture”, but admits not everyone agrees to his use of this standard. He concludes by giving, “four ways to disagree effectively and eloquently.”. This part is the “heart” of his message, and our world would greatly benefit in more constructive communications and less “might makes right”, if we all would follow these practical suggestions. Of course, as expected, he uses Jesus’s life as an example and, for the parts of his life that he points out, Jesus did follow his example. Mr. May also includes appropriate quotes from various sources to stress the validity of his four ways to disagree.
I would simply like add to his well-written and researched column that a book I can recommend to go with it, is the late Stephen Covey’s “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People” especially Part Three: PUBLIC VICTORY; “Think Win/Win”, “Seek First to Understand, Then to Be Understood” and “Synergize”. Well worth your time.
Thanks, Mr. May, for an Outstanding Timely Column: let’s hope those that read it, “listen”!
Larry Farr
Jeffersonville
