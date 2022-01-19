Lottery should foot Common School Fund
Our time is now for the Hoosier Lottery to transfer all net lottery proceeds for one specific purpose: The Common School Fund.
The Indiana General Assembly and the Governor will be useful for funding all lottery dollars from the various games — Daily 3, Daily 4, Cash 5, Mega Millions, Powerball, and Quick Draw — directly to the schools throughout the state. Allocating these lottery proceeds for public education will allow schools to have funding for textbooks, paper, chalkboards, teacher’s salaries, pencils, pens, and computers on a yearly basis. Want More? Allocating all net lottery proceeds directly to the Common School Fund will avoid school districts laying off highly qualified teachers. Students will not be worried about how much money the school districts will have in their budgets for 10 to 12 years.
States that have allocated all their lottery proceeds to the Common School Fund allow stability and continuity between their state lottery system and their schools on a yearly basis. Illinois, Missouri, Florida, New York, New Jersey, Georgia, Texas, and Michigan are some of the states that allocated their net lottery proceeds directly to public education. Indiana will be following the same lead if the Indiana General Assembly and the Governor had 6 ounces of smarts in succeeding with the task. This type of policy is in reference to retaining functionality and consistency concerning funding for the school within Hoosier Lottery — not about volatility. Indiana has been operating the Lottery since January 1, 1990; and furthermore, Indiana will be best off by enacting the law to allocate all net lottery proceeds directly to the Common School Fund. The school districts and the schools in Indiana want all of the lottery proceeds transferred to public education. This task needs to become a reality so future generations of school children throughout Indiana do not have to struggle without financial support from the Lottery. Do It!!
Eric Ellis, Floyds Knobs
Reader backs Grubbs for District 72
I would like to ask everyone to please consider voting for Republican Jackie Bright Grubbs for Indiana House District 72. Though Jackie has never run for political office, she is very passionate about being a public servant and helping her fellow citizens.
Jackie is a patriot and friend of mine and wants to get the Country back to following the law of our land, the Constitution, and hopefully saving this state from tyrannical overreach by the legislators and the governor.
Jackie understands how local government works. She has actively participated in various state and local leadership academies, as well as various groups that promote individual Constitutional rights.
Jackie listens to different perspectives and pursues a variety of conventional ideas to solve the issues facing our community. She is approachable, highly engaged, and truly committed to governing well.
Please vote for Jackie Bright Grubbs! You will be glad you did!
Emily Eurton
Floyds Knobs
Counterpoint to MLK column
Your Editor recently penned an Op-Ed asking how many people believe Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s teachings. Well, I do, and my belief in that man and his quest for racial justice began in earnest on August 28, 1963, when I was glued to our family’s black and white television as Dr. King delivered his mesmerizing “I Have A Dream” speech. It made an incredibly profound impact on me and millions of others, as he concisely articulated the concerns, thoughts and hopes of not only the greatest civil rights advocate of our time, but equally as important, the profound love of a father of his four children.
Dr. King recognized the fact that America had failed Black Americans as they had been denied, solely on the basis of race, the ability to access the “great vaults of opportunity of this nation.” He then demanded fairness and equality on their march to freedom and equality, citing the many aspects prominent in the day, and not only in the south, of hardcore racial discrimination.
Dr. King, his voice rising to a crescendo, then told of his dream which was “deeply rooted in the American dream…that all men are created equal.” It was then he uttered one of the greatest lines in American history: “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”
America has made great strides since but there are still those in this country who see, much like our old black and white television sets, only those colors. Those ugly, ignorant and racist people will always be with us, but they are, thankfully, vastly far outnumbered by true Americans of all colors, religions and creeds.
Now, however, those who claim to despise racism desire to, once again, see people only through the prism of race, declaring that race, rather than character, be the yardstick on which to judge a person who is either “oppressed” or “oppressor.” Those “traits,” contrary to your editorial, shouldn’t be the “truth” upon which we teach our country’s children, as Critical Race Theory (CRT) isn’t a threat to racists, but to the very foundation of equal justice under the law for all people that Dr. King had envisioned.
And CRT isn’t, as your Editor suggests, a threat to racists but rather it is foundational racism. Racism, from any source, shouldn’t have a place in our schools educating our children. And in answering the Editor’s question, Dr. King would be shocked and disappointed that we’ve begun to teach, once again, that the value of a person should be based upon the color of their skin rather than their content of their character.
Gary M. Dunn
Sellersbureg
