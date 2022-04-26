Schellenberger endorsement about control
I refer to Commissioner John Schellenberger’s letter in News & Tribune April 23-24, 2022 endorsing Shawn Carruthers for re-election to the Commission.
It is quite logical for Schellenberger to desperately want Carruthers re-elected. Re-election of Carruthers, with Carruthers continued total support, would give Schellenberger two more years of total control of the three person Commission.
If the Commissioners’ activities are taking full-time we should look at all the things the two Commissioners boast of doing that we didn’t elect them for. With Operations Manager, Don Lopp, managing Floyd County Operations, the Commissioners have had time to curry favor with those they see as “movers and shakers.” Don Lopp, given the opportunity to bring documents to the Commissioners for their signature, has made the most of it. He has given us subdivisions with houses 5 or 6 feet apart which invites a fire disaster, with narrower streets (under the pretense of slowing traffic), and supported developments where neighbors have shown justified objections and in violation of zoning. Commissioner Schellenberger has approved zoning changes to accommodate projects with no regard for Floyd County residents’ overwhelming wish to keep a “rural character”.
George Mouser
Floyds Knobs
Boehnlein the right choice for State Senator
In today's ever changing world, it is more important than ever to choose strong and proven leaders in our community. I am encouraging you to vote for Kevin Boehnlein as your State Senator, District 47.
Kevin is a conservative that supports Christian and family values. He is a man of integrity that displays the characteristics of the foundation of inis country. He is energetic, organized, and he gets the job done. Through his service to our community as his role as Senator, he has tirelessly worked hard and earned the respect of colleagues and the citizens he represents.
During his tenure with the City of New Albany as Deputy Mayor, Kevin helped lead several projects including the city's renovation of the sewers, the vision and implementation of the YMCA/Scribner Place project, and the construction of the fire headquarters in downtown New Albany. These projects would serve as the catalysts for the economic growth over the following two decades in Floyd County. He is excited to have the opportunity to bring this same experience to Harrison and Washington County. His endorsements speak volumes about the kind of lawmaker you will get with Kevin-
• Indiana Right to Life
• Indiana Farm Bureau AG Elect
• Indiana Chamber of Commerce
• Hoosiers for Quality Education
• Associated Builders and Contractors
As a graduate of IUS along with earning his MBA from USI, Kevin and his wife value education. Kevin's wife, Kristen, is a middle school teacher at Highland Hills. In his free time, you may find Kevin out in your community alongside his wife, and two daughters, Ellie and Lauren. The family resides in Greenville.
Please consider showing your support by voting for Kevin Boehnlein, State Senator, District 47. The primary election is next week, Tuesday, May 3.
Lois Naville Endris
Sellersburg
Grooms supports Boehnlein candidacy
During my career in government and politics I’ve worked hard to represent the common sense values of those I serve. I’ve listened intently and have been available to answer questions and address concerns of the voters in my district.
When deciding to retire after 11 years in the State Senate and 19 years on the City Council, my goal was to recruit someone who shared my drive to serve the folks of our district with the same attention to detail, and respect for the people of Southern Indiana.
I found that person in Kevin Boehnlein.
Kevin is the right leader at the right time to build upon the growth we’ve made in Southern Indiana. He bridges the geography of Floyd, Washington and Harrison Counties. With his experience in local and state government, he will hit the ground running to represent residents of Southern Indiana.
As a financial advisor, Kevin knows the impact of inflation on business and household budgets; on food and utilities. Kevin knows that average investments are struggling to match growth in inflation. We need someone with Kevin’s skills to navigate the uncertain times ahead.
He is a true conservative who will represent our shared values in Indiana on matters most important to us. His faith in God provides him a moral compass that will inform his decision-making and provide a firm foundation for working with constituents.
I know firsthand that voting is just one of the many functions of a State Senator. He must also be a quick study to stay abreast of public policy, and have a heart for constituent services.
With a Masters in Business administration, he knows how to break the complex down into the simple. That will prove invaluable when he takes on the task of vetting the hundreds of bills that come across his desk every session. In addition, as a financial advisor for 17 years, Kevin knows how to work with people. This will be extremely important as he fields the hundreds of e-mails and phone calls every year.
Please join me in my unconditional support of Kevin Boehnlein on May 3. Like me, I ask that you place your trust in him to be our next State Senator.
Ron Grooms
Former State Senator
Jeffersonville
EDITOR’S NOTE: In order to be published before the May 3 primary, all election letters related to the primary must be received by Wednesday, April 27.
