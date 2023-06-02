Thanks to Sellerburg's Good Samaritan
Some folks go out of their way to be nice. We experienced a flat tire last night, and this morning my husband was standing in the driveway with the hatch open about to remove the tire and put the spare on. The Sellersburg garbage truck driver parked the truck, jumped out, and had the tire changed in about 20 minutes. His name is Tony, and I think he deserves recognition for being the nice man that he is. My husband greatly appreciated it. It is not every day that you meet a true Good Samaritan.
Sandra Naugle
Sellersburg
Kudos to Clarksville for Memorial Day program
Once again, major kudos to the Clarksville Town Council for sponsoring the Memorial Day program. The program was outstanding, very solemn and moving. Also, kudos for displaying “Ole Glory” throughout the town. Talking to Mr. Ryan, town board president, the attendance was greater than last year.
As Taps was being played, I glanced to my right to Veterans Parkway and noticed all the cars heading on their way to honor corporate America. There they could spend their dollars instead of attending the program honoring our fallen heroes. These people cannot take one hour a year to honor our heroes. How sad.
If it wasn’t for the sacrifice these individuals made, we could very well be speaking Russian, German, or Japanese. Every American who joined the military wrote a check to the United States of America for an amount up to and including their life. From the beginning of WWII to our withdrawal from Afghanistan, 506,619 checks were cashed. 405,399 were a result of WWII.
After the program, I went to Lowe’s in Clarksville. As I pulled into the parking lot I noticed there were four parking spaces reserved for veterans (this has always been there). Next to the spaces there was a parking space dedicated to Memorial Day. An American flag was in the middle and at each of the four corners there was a flag honoring each military branch. Also, there were flowers and small trees next to each flag. Inside the store all vets wore special vests honoring their service (this also has always been done).
After I left Lowe’s I decided to visit their competitor on Lewis and Clark Parkway. As I pulled into the parking lot I saw NOTHING. I then went home. Needless to say, I will no longer spend time or money at that store.
Jim McCoskey, LCDR, USN, (ret) Vietnam Vet
Clarksville
