Letters to the Editor

President Trump has harmed the country
America has had a not so great past. Slavery, segregation, discrimination, not allowing women or Native Americans to vote, suppression of unions, the trail of tears, the internment of Japanese Americans, degradation of the environment and wildlife, just to mention a few.
What has made America great was overcoming all those issues, doing what’s right by protecting the environment, wildlife and taking care of all of its people regardless of race, creed or color.
When I look at what President Trump has done since he was elected, I see him destroying the environment, downsizing our National Parks to allow mining and oil exploration, rolling back regulations that protected our air and water, separating children from their parents on the border with Mexico, deporting veterans instead of giving them a chance to become citizens, denying the effects of global warming, withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal, almost starting a war and ignoring the coronavirus until it was almost too late, being more worried about corporations and the stock market than the people.
Democratic candidate Joe Biden said that it will be very difficult to overcome what Trump has done, but if he is re-elected, it will take a generation.
Harold Wilson, Corydon
Toss Trump, closed-mouthed senators
After last night’s (April 14, 2020) supposed Covid 19 TV briefing by Trump, U.S. Marshals should have put handcuffs on him and taken him straight to prison. He’s a very sick man and has a very sick Republican Party still backing him.
The blood of 23,000 U.S. deaths and growing is on his hands and the Republican Senators for their Closed Mouths and lack of any action.
Vote all of them OUT in November, if we live that long.
Jamey Aebersold, New Albany
Grateful to heroes battling coronavirus
To each of our heroes on the front lines: We appreciate each of you! Bless you and be safe.
Jack and Bonnie Wright, New Albany
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.