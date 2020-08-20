Letters to the Editor

Rezoning denial 'politics at its worst'
I feel compelled to speak due to the action of the Clarksville Town Council when they denied a rezoning change in order to block a development that would have provided housing for the homeless and those who face serious challenges in our society. It was politics at its worst!
At issue was a proposal for a residential structure that would have taken some homeless/disabled off the street and place them in safe and secure facility with the added benefit of providing services for mental/physical health avoiding chronic homelessness. It is sad to hear that the town council in a 4-3 vote chose to condemn people to continue living on the street or in the woods rather than extend a helping hand up.
The head of the Clark Memorial Hospital asked the council to approve the rezoning because it was within walking distance from Akers Avenue for the hospital to provide the necessary services the people required. Instead, residents from Jeffersonville along with their First District Councilman said that Jeffersonville has placed many poorly operated facilities near their Claysburg neighborhood. Furthermore, because of the problems with the Jeffersonville facilities they want Clarksville to find a rural place far away from medical services to dump the less fortunate. I cannot believe that professed God fearing individuals could ever feel that way, but it seems they can.
When Clarksville bought the America’s Best Inns and Suites it put many people on the street and they promised our community that they would work towards providing affordable housing. How soon we forget our campaign promises! This was a great beginning and perfect site along with the local hospital assistance. People supporting the project told me the State of Indiana asked the company to provide this project as we are lacking these services here in the south. What a slap in the face that was to the company and the state officials willing to help those in need.
Holding elected office is a privilege that we the citizens extend to individuals we have confidence in. It looks like we may have made a mistake in some of our choices for the Clarksville Town board. There were some members that understand the need, listened to their constituents, and remembered their promises. I am a resident/ homeowner in District 1 who chooses to vote and has a voice which will remember these actions next time around.
Barbara Kyriss, Clarksville
Council ignored project's positives
Jeers to the Clarksville Town Council for turning down a request from Clark Memorial Hospital to rezone a section of land adjacent to the hospital on Akers Avenue. The request was to change a blighted, single resident block of empty homes, to allow for a multi-unit residence to be built in partnership with a developer who specializes in permanent supportive living projects. Approval was recommended to the Council by the Clarksville Planning and Zoning Board. This $11 million project had the blessing of Indiana state housing agencies with the goal of assisting people with medical and physical disabilities out of homelessness into housing.
It was a win-win proposition in a time when creative solutions to social issues, such as unhoused people in our neighborhoods, are needed:
• A blighted street would be improved.
• Access to medical and behavioral services through Clark Memorial Hospital would assure success for residents of the 44 units of housing.
• Residents could access employment opportunities and training at the hospital and other nearby locations.
• Affordable, permanent housing would reduce people from living on the streets and in cars in downtown neighborhoods.
• The town of Clarksville would benefit from taxes from the project.
• Community goals of providing affordable housing options would be met.
This decision is shortsighted.
Carolyn A. King, Community Volunteer Advocate, Jeffersonville
Geological studies standard in bids
Re: The article Tuesday about the major sewer project in Jeff, I’m compelled to offer a thought. I’m a Sr. Project Manager with an engineering firm currently working multiple wastewater projects in the region. I bid them, and execute them when and if awarded to my firm.
I was intrigued because one camp wants a firm fixed bid with little chance for increases and no change orders, to control cost; while the other is stating competition and fair pricing would be more suitable, with the risk of course of change orders and added expense. Of particular note, in the article it stated that the status of the ground 25 feet below the surface is unknown, and could drive cost.
I’ve yet to see a bid cross my desk that didn’t have geological studies done to determine what conditions the constructions crews are likely to encounter.
Contracting 101. The more data provided by the tendering agency to the contractors, the better written the spec, the tighter the requirement and scope, the less room there is for error. Or Risk. There is risk in every project. The often million dollar question is who bears that risk?
In the case of a firm fixed price where the contractor bears all the risk and must perform for that set price, they will charge you an amount to cover that unknown or perceived as risk. It will be high. If that risk isn’t realized, their gross margin will increase resulting in more profit. Inversely, if the risk is worse than imagined, they could lose money.
On the other hand, if the tendering agency has a tight scope, well defined, and there is little room for error and a geographic study done to alert the contractor to what COULD be there, they can bid more closely to reality with a risk contingency placed into the bid. If the risk isn’t realized, the money need not be spent.
In short, nebulous or unknown requirements on a firm fixed bid will result in a higher price. Well defined scope, and known risks can be planned for, mitigated or avoided with appropriate advanced planning and a solid risk management plan in place. Spend taxpayer money wisely, you have an obligation as stewards of the citizen’s moolah to do just that.
Clay Gabhart, Charlestown
Political conventions 'clown shows'
Well, I heard the Democrat toilet bowl convention is on, so I'm watching the Sharks of the Bermuda Triangle, Vanna, How It's Made, not Jeopardy, and at the same time cleaning a few guns and fishing reels, so when this ignorant clown show is over and all speeches that say that every American will get a year's supply of chickens, free health care for all, and a free new car, costing $93 trillion, that we will never be able to collect.
Next week the Republicans will start the toilet bowl convention number 2 clown show, and all will say what a wonderful place we have, but we all need free health care for all and a year and a half of free chickens and a free pick-up truck, but we can do it for $92 trillion of money we will never be able to collect.
But I need to go to Walmart for a new Chinese TV, so I can watch reruns of Sharks of the Bermuda Triangle, not watch Jeopardy, watch Vanna, How It's Made, and buy some more oil for cleaning the guns and fishing reels while the TV is on after 8 p.m. Both are ridiculous and a waste of time since everyone I know who votes have their minds made up and will vote for their favorite party no matter how good or bad it is. Gotta love America.
John Lallemand, Dade City, Fla., formerly of New Albany
