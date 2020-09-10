Letters to the Editor

Officers go 'above and beyond'
With all the negativity in the world today, I want to share a positive story with you.
On Sept. 8, 2020, I got a call from my daughter stating she and my 2-year-old grandson were sitting on the side of the road on I-64E just past the 265 exchange with a flat tire. The shoulder was very narrow and to make matters worse, she was on a curve. I called 911 to get someone to them to keep them safe until my husband and I could get there.
When we arrived, the two officers were already busy at work removing the flat tire. The officers and my husband were able to put the spare tire on quickly, but unfortunately it was flat, but Hoosier Helpers soon arrived to lend a hand and air it up.
I believe officers Landon Reynolds and Cameron Nale went above and beyond the call of duty. They were professional, courteous and very kind. These two officers, as well as many more, deserve our thanks and adoration for serving us in these difficult times. Hats off to officers Reynolds and Nale and all local police agencies for doing a great job most of us wouldn’t even consider!!!!
Mark and Mary Kessans, New Albany
Trump backers get short shrift
I am a subscriber and it has really got to me how your paper is so Anti-Republican. All I see is articles against Republicans! Even most all the cartoons are Anti-Republican! I'm sure there are plenty of others who have noticed your disparaging articles. They are all so one-sided.
You had a poll recently in your paper. It was how many were Pro Trump or Pro Biden and the Trump voters won hands down! So shouldn't you give us Trump supporters that are subscribers, equal representation in your paper?
Debby Wininger, Clarksville
