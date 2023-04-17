The community heroes you don't always see
While most people take shelter when severe weather looms, lineworkers gear up and prepare to head out. They are among the first responders after storms and other catastrophic events, often making the scene safe for other public safety heroes. While their responsibility is enormous, their commitment to the job – and their communities – looms even larger.
Customer needs and safety always come first at Duke Energy, but it’s our lineworkers who are in the trenches – through lightning, wind, ice, and even extreme heat and cold. They work diligently through high-stress situations and the aftermath, including sometimes widespread power outages. If you had a conversation with any of them today, they’d tell you that nothing satisfies them more in their work than helping get the lights back on for their customers.
National Lineworker Appreciation Day (NLAD) on April 18 recognizes utility lineworkers nationwide and their commitments to safety and ensuring electricity is flowing for those who depend on it. Please join me in thanking our state’s lineworkers for their commitment to powering Indiana communities and building an increasingly resilient energy grid that can withstand severe weather threats.
Lisa Huber
Clarksville
Reader responds to letter-writer
This is in Response to Leroy Heil’s April 14 letter, “Focus on mental illness, not guns.”
I’m only going to comment on his statement, “marriage has been turned upside down” and, assume from his previous conservative literal Biblical view’s letters, that this is his objection to the Supreme Court legalizing same-sex marriage on June 26, 2015, based on HIS Biblical interpretation view.
Dr. Jennifer Wright Knust has written a 343-page book titled, “Unprotected Texts: The Bible’s SURPRISING CONTRADICTIONS About Sex and Desire”. (Capitalization mine). Dr. Bart Ehrman, a well-known, recognized Biblical and Historical Scholar had this to say about her book: “An explosive, fascinating book that reveals how the Bible CANNOT BE USED as a rule book when it comes to sex.” (Capitalization mine.)
For a person like him who is interested in Biblical “truths”, the following quotes are significant from Dr. Knust: “There is no such thing as a single, biblically based view of legitimate marriage.” (Page 48) “When it comes to marriage, biblical laws are almost entirely contradictory.” (Page 49) “Looking to the Bible for straightforward answers about ANYTHING, including sex, can only lead to disappointment. When READ AS A WHOLE, the Bible provides neither clear nor consistent advice about sex and bodies, as the material presented in this book demonstrates.” (Page 244) [Capitalization mine]
In closing, a reminder that on 12/14/22, The Rev. Claire T. Ackleow, Pastor of Faith Lutheran Church (ELCA), wrote an EXCELLENT letter, “Biblical verses don’t justify hatred”, proving the Bible should NOT be used to discriminate against the LGBTQIA+ Community! Perhaps he missed it.
Larry Farr
Jeffersonville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.