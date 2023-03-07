Keep money with public schools
To Senator Byrne, my Indiana state Senator,
I have been in music education for 63 years and I urge you vote against any bill that takes our tax money from public schools and gives it to Charter schools, religious schools and any for-profit school in Indiana. In doing so, Indiana government gives money to families to use as they see fit while depriving public schools the money they need. You want to take poor people’s money (taxes) and make them poorer! I believe you all are calling this scheme, “Voucher Expansion.” What happened to separation of Church and State?
When I was much younger the thought of government telling my Methodist church how to operate was anathema. Now that I’m much older I think the reverse: Don’t you, Indiana government, dare take religion and try to push it on my public school system that is supported by my taxes.
If a school is private and of course, for profit, they should have to abide by all business rules. Make it or break it we call it. No public money is involved if you are for profit.
Please vote against this awful idea.
Sincerely,
Jamey Aebersold
New Albany
2nd Amendment is clear
In the News & Tribune of March 4, 2023, Curt Peters has scratched another of my sore spots; misinterpretation of our loud and clear 2nd Amendment. The people referred to in the 2nd Amendment are the same people that the Constitution is designed to protect; no requirement for membership in anything exists.
It is my long considered opinion that The People, as in We, the people, includes all law-abiding citizens of the United States. I have been a gun owner for more than 80 years and a gun has prevented violence against me more than once. I now sleep soundly within reach of a 12-gauge shotgun loaded (the gun, not I) with # 2 shot. If anyone plans to violently intrude on this home they should have their last rites first.
I have e-mailed the Board of Directors of National Rifle Association and stated my objection to any show of respect for Donald Trump. Trump violated everything NRA stands for when he instigated the violent invasion of our national Capitol. I had previously e-mailed the NRA Board to object to Executive Vice President, Wayne LaPierre's trying to brand the Democrat Party as Socialist. I suspect that my e-mail was one of many, because LaPierre suddenly changed his tune. I am a loyal Life Member of NRA, and have been since 1957.
George Mouser
Floyds Knobs
