Letters to the Editor

Team protecting, caring for residents
I wish to give a shoutout to The Mansion on Main where my sister resides. They are doing a super job of protecting and tenderly caring for all in the facility. Many freedoms of the residents have been curtailed per recommended guidelines. But the staff of Todd, Dee, Kim, Jay, Peter and the many others are doing an overwhelming wonderful job.
I know that many other assisted living and nursing homes are giving their all, also. Thanks to the doctors, nurses, hospital, staff, first responders and pharmacies for providing special care to each of us as we go through this pandemic. We will get through this. We will get through this together.
Gary Jacobi, Greenville
Fond memories of Barber College classmate
(Death of Roger Eckart, age 78)
“He was a great guy, Roger L. Eckart.”
Many years ago 1959-1960, Roger and I graduated from Louisville Barber College on East Market Street in downtown Louisville. When I went to take the Barber Apprentice Exam, he went with me for my model. Later in life be became a New Albany fireman. After retiring from the fire department, he continued working as a barber.
After serving in the United States Navy, my career was a radioman for the Indiana State Police, Charlestown Post 11. I still have by barber license along with very fond memories of Roger, a great guy.
Rudolph Hamblin, Sellersburg
