Letters to the Editor

To NAFCS and School Board:
I want to take this opportunity to thank and encourage you on the recent letter sent to middle school parents offering advice on how to talk to our children about the current unrest in our country. As a white parent raising both a white son and two Black sons, I can tell you the information is appreciated and necessary. It is imperative for white families to be having these conversations with our children. Providing families a resource and suggestions for how to approach the conversations is invaluable as most white families are not accustomed to having these conversations.
The corporation and the individuals that penned the letter have received great push back. We can expect this when we broach tough conversations and topics that we may perceive off limits. We all want to stay comfortable and discussing race can be extremely uncomfortable for many people. But for the health, safety and well-being of all our children we must have these uncomfortable conversations. We can do this. We can lean in, sit in the discomfort and grow as a community. Or those of us that have privilege can once again, like so many times in the past, turn away and bury our head and be part of the problem rather than the solution our communities and nation desperately needs.
I would love to see similar information being sent to our elementary age parents as well. Research shows by kindergarten children’s expressions of racial prejudices peak by ages 4-5 years old. At age 5 Black and Latinx children show no preference toward their own group, as compared to white children at this age, who are more likely to be strongly biased in favor of whiteness. They have already learned to associate some groups with higher status than others. At 5-7 years old explicit conversations with children about interracial friendship can dramatically improve their racial attitudes in as little as a single week. From this we can see the necessity of starting and having these conversations with not only our middle school age children but our elementary age children as well.
Thank you for the acknowledgment that my Black sons aren’t given the benefit of doubt and I have to raise them and teach them different things to survive and thrive. Thank you for being a voice in our community and for all our children.
Amanda McMonigle, Greenville
Counselors’ letter appreciated
I write today with a thankful heart for the letter that went out to the families of NAFCS middle schoolers last week. I am thankful that my children are students in a system that is willing to acknowledge the hard truths, and provide concrete guidance in helping to walk our children through them.
As a parent who works to identify my privilege, and help my white children to do the same, this letter gave me great confidence that we made the right decision in choosing NAFC schools for them. I am confident after reading this letter that the school will join alongside me not only in naming issues related to privilege, but in equipping my children to seek equity for their classmates. It would be wrong and unjust to fail to acknowledge the truths included in the letter: many Black families have already had these hard conversations with their children in order to keep them safe, and systems that purport to serve all often only serve the most privileged among us.
I am very confused by the backlash to this thoughtful and timely letter. I truly hope the children in these families have the opportunity to learn that not all are treated fairly in this world. I hope that the children of those opposed to truths contained in the letter feel compelled on their own to act in a way that promotes equity. If not, my children will find themselves protesting their actions/inaction as adults. I pray we do not hand this legacy of injustice to our children, and that it can be squashed now, in this moment. The only way to accomplish that is to name and acknowledge what is happening around us, just as the middle school counselors did so bravely and beautifully.
Again, thank you. Your letter was appreciated!
Missy Smith, Parent of a Scribner Panther and an NAHS Bulldog
