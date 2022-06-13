Reader responds to letter
I agree with most of the letter by Beth Barker published in News and Tribune’s June 7th edition. The NRA is being downgraded rapidly by Wayne LaPierre. He is trying to appeal to the ignorant and thoughtless and has offended more people than he has recruited. The law abiding citizens of our country need the guns that are presently legal. The chaos we are heading for could easily develop into organized violence instead of the hideous loners that get the publicity they want. Look at what happened when Trump instigated the January 6th tragedy. That was the first violent assault on our national capitol since 1812 and there are still people who praise Trump.
In response to the Uvalde tragedy Trump suggested a good short term means to effectively slow the school shootings. His suggestion was quite obvious; I made the same comment before Trump suggested it at the NRA Convention. In my comment I also pointed out that if we could send 40 billion dollars to Ukraine, we could surely spend more than the present 157 million dollars of Federal money being spent on schools, and put armed officers in all our schools.
The death penalty should be brought back universally and applied promptly when the case is unjustified murder and the guilt cannot be honestly questioned. To allow a school shooter, apprehended on the spot, to bask in worldwide publicity for more than 30 days is grossly unfair. To imprison a person, provide temperature controlled living quarters, three meals a day, television, social activity (card games, etc.) does not instill much dread of conviction.
One critical long term positive influence that hasn’t been much publicized in the context of unjustified killing, mass or otherwise, is abortion. I can’t understand why any woman should be forced to carry an unwanted pregnancy that results in an unwanted child. Controlling people’s sex activity is about as promising as taking all guns away from U.S. citizens. Conception preventive measures and free abortion at any stage of pregnancy, provided free of charge by Government, could prevent unwanted children and put “vacancy” signs on most of our jails. From a purely practical standpoint this would save a significant amount of tax dollars. From a religious standpoint all pregnancies are acts of God regardless of consequences.
George Mouser
Floyds Knobs
Stop smoking for Men's Health Month
June is Men’s Health Month and Father’s Day is this weekend. A great gift for your family this Father’s Day is to start living tobacco free. Smoking is the number one cause of preventable death and costs 11,100 Hoosier lives every year. Dads who smoke can celebrate Father’s Day by quitting, and family and friends can help support dads who are trying to quit.
There are many reasons why dads may want to quit smoking.
Men are more likely to be current cigarette smokers than women
The smoking rate for Hoosier men is 23.6%, which is higher than the U.S. adult men average of 17.5%
Men who smoke increase their risk of dying
From bronchitis by nearly 10 times
From emphysema by nearly 10 times
From lung cancer by more than 22 times
And from heart disease triples
The Indiana Tobacco Quitline is a free phone-based counseling service that helps Hoosiers quit all tobacco products, including smokeless tobacco. There is also a web based counseling option (eQuitNow.com) and supplementary texting service, Text2Quit®.
Services are available 24/7 so call 1-800-QuitNow today or visit QuitNowIndiana.com. Quitting smoking has numerous benefits, but perhaps the greatest of all is more time with family and loved ones on this Father’s Day weekend.
Let your Dad know how much he means to you, talk to him today about Quitting!
Clark County Tobacco Prevention & Cessation Coordinators
Annie Reiss and Angie Moore
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.