Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT /8 PM CDT/ TUESDAY... ...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM EDT /8 PM CDT/ TUESDAY TO 9 PM EDT /8 PM CDT/ WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Heat index values around 110 Monday and Tuesday afternoon. For Wednesday, heat index values of 105 to 109 are forecast. * WHERE...Portions of and south central Indiana and north central, northwest and south central Kentucky. * WHEN...The warmest temperatures and heat indices are expected Monday and Tuesday afternoons. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... An Excessive Heat Warning means that a prolonged period of dangerously hot temperatures will occur. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are likely. Drink plenty of fluids...stay in an air-conditioned room...stay out of the sun... and check up on relatives and neighbors. &&