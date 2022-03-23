Reader supports Grubbs for House
Recently, I was asked who I would support in the upcoming race for Indiana State House District 72. Without hesitation, I relayed my vote is going to Jackie Bright Grubbs. Jackie is a lifelong resident of Floyd County and New Albany, who values God, family, and the community. If you would like to see a Representative who will actually stand strong for family, small business and election integrity, as well as listen to the needs of the people, Jackie is the one.
Even though Jackie has not run for political office before, she has been able to amply give of her own time to attend town meetings, school board meetings, and leadership academies. I can see her passion to get the job done with a well thought out plan on how to take action and obtain results. As a representative, she will ensure our voices are heard at the state capitol and will honorably represent you the people in her district.
Here are three main components of her platform:
1-2nd Amendment. Jackie is in full support of citizens having the constitutional right to possess and carry firearms for personal protection and hunting.
2-Jackie is pro-life. Convinced that life begins at conception she will work diligently to protect the most vulnerable and precious life in the womb and the remainder of life after birth.
3-Jackie will put forth every effort to stop pervasive government overreach. She will work to ensure that individuals are able to make their own choices regarding medical decisions; business practices; property rights; transportation; freedom of speech; religion and taxation.
These are three significant convictions that Jackie holds. There are more and I encourage the dear reader of this letter to investigate beginning with Jackie’s website.
If you want two more years of the same, uninspiring leadership that we’ve had at the State House for years, Jackie is probably not your candidate. But, if you want a dramatic and better change in the way government works, vote for Jackie Bright Grubbs on May 3.
For more about Jackie Bright Grubbs see: www.Jackie4indiana.com
Jennifer Sarles, Lanesville
Saving Indiana by trusting Hoosiers
Saving America by Trusting Americans is the subtitle of Mitch Daniels’ 2011 memoir "Keeping the Republic". An adaptation of this subtitle could be the theme of my campaign for the Indiana legislature: Saving Indiana by Trusting Hoosiers. Point being, it just seems there is a current desire at the statehouse to proactively legislate everything rather than first trusting existing state institutions and our citizenry to do the right thing.
The result, to me anyway, has been instances of unnecessary government intervention and/or expansion. Something that used to be anathema to the Republican party. My desire is to be a voice of common-sense reason in challenging such an approach. And this is not a unique or novel condition in which to find a state legislature. Over one hundred years ago, no less than our future 30th U.S. president, Calvin Coolidge, counseled the following in his 1914 inaugural speech as president of the Massachusetts state senate: “Don’t hurry to legislate. Give administration a chance to catch up with legislation. We need a broader, firmer, deeper faith in the people; a faith that men desire to do right, that the Commonwealth is founded upon a righteousness which will endure, a reconstructed faith that the final approval of the people is given not to demagogues, slavishly pandering to their selfishness, merchandising with the clamor of the hour, but to statesmen, ministering to their welfare, representing their deep, silent, abiding convictions.” As Mark Twain is reputed to have said, “History doesn’t repeat itself, but it often rhymes.” Regardless the cause of this apparent loss of faith by the legislature, like Senator Coolidge in his day I believe what is needed is a restoration of confidence in our institutions and each other, on which our continued economic progress might rest. Let’s work to restore this confidence together!
Tom Jones, New Albany
Republican candidate for Indiana House District 72
