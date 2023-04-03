Hopefully BSA can weather the storm
With disgust and sadness I read the recent N&T (03-29-23) article about the pending $2.4 B bankruptcy plan for Boy Scouts of America. I don’t buy or accept the 80,000+ claims! The lawyers have opened the gates wide open and incited the stampede. Way too many jumping on the band wagon!
Most leaders are parents themselves and don’t treat their Scouts any differently than their own. I was a leader for four years and I never saw or heard of any abusing boys, physically or mentally. If these grown accusers think words like: “Stop, Watch-Out, Quiet, Listen Up, Be Careful, I Told You, Get With It, and Attention” are abusive, then they have a problem.
BSA has been around since 1911, serving and helping boys develop into responsible adults. Besides the skills, self-development and leadership are a big part of its mission. It is a wholesome and worthy organization thanks to its many volunteer leaders who devote much of their time (and their families) plus monies out of their own pockets, because they believe in the youth of America.
Only 4% ever achieve the highest rank of Eagle Scout. I am proud to say my son is an Eagle with four palms. NA Troop 15 has two plaques bearing the names of its Eagles. What a fine testament to all the troop’s leaders, past and present. As a parent, I am forever grateful to his many Scout leaders.
Unfortunately, all the litigation and negativities on BSA have resulted in many entities, even long time, dropping troops/packs. Voluminous GREED has possessed the souls of too many. Just more examples of the judicial system “Stepping on the ants and letting the elephants run by.” I hope and pray BSA can weather the storm to continue offering this worthy program for the youth of America. What a pity if BSA goes under. It would truly be America’s loss!
Robert Tylicki
New Albany
Reader questions bid details
On March 28, 2023 a notice appeared in the News & Tribune that the Stormwater Board of Floyd County will receive bids for the purchase or lease of a new High Pressure Sewer and Industrial Vacuum Manhole Cleaner, with the bids to be opened one week later. A qualified technician is required, in the bid, to provide complete training.
Has consideration been given to advertise for bids to contract for the work that the proposed machine would do? Such a contract could avoid the total cost of lease/purchase, multiple operators, insurance, maintenance, machine depreciation, and specialized training. Surveillance of contract results would be no different from the effort required by any system.
Floyd County had a rent/purchase machine for this purpose. Does Floyd County still have this machine, and if not, how was it disposed of?
If Floyd County still has this machine, is it operable and if not, what would it cost to properly repair it? How does a binding offer for repair compare to the cost of lease/purchase?
George Mouser
Floyds Knobs
