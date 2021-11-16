Grooms a true public servant
It is with great honor that I have gotten to serve the first 11 months as a Clark County Councilman under the leadership of Sen. Ron Grooms representing District 46. Ron represents what many of us newly elected officials strive to be, a great leader and resource to our constituents. Sen. Grooms was more than just a liaison for the community, he was a pioneer for the overall growth and development of Clark and Floyd counties.
Ron is the true epitome of a public servant as he conquered the ability to bring awareness to key developmental projects within the community. Sen. Grooms always expressed the importance of improving the Clark County Regional Airport to accommodate the various needs of the larger companies that show interest in the River Ridge development.
Another area that I value that Sen. Grooms is passionate about is his dedication to our students and schools, making it easier for our students to grow and continue their education.
In closing, I want to thank Sen. Ron Grooms for his dedication in service to the people of Senate District 46 for over 10 years. You have made many of us proud, and I wish you the best in your next chapter of life.
John Miller
Clark County Councilman
Oehrle a tireless worker
Many towns have people who make a positive difference benefitting the community. For Georgetown, Floyd County, one such person is Beverly Oehrle.
Beverly is a tireless volunteer and a driving force at the Optimist Club in Georgetown. Among her many activities, she lends her green thumb and energy to work with gardening groups at the Club property in order to cultivate and maintain vegetable gardens and one of the prettiest collections of floral gardens in the county.
If you see someone pulling weeds while you're driving by, chances are that it's her. When the weather gets warmer again, walk the grounds and treat your eyes and nose to the sights and smells of their colorful array of flowers and assorted plants. They even have a wonderful butterfly garden out back.
Of course, Bev is active in most of the Club's other activities and events, and is well regarded by all who know her. In fact, the entire group operating the Optimist Club is an asset to our area. So stop by during one of their public events and see an example of small town community done right.
Joseph 'P.J.' Moore
Georgetown Township
Reader responds to column
This is in response to Tom May’s Nov. 13, 2021, column, “Mere Christianity is not Minimal Christianity”
In general, there are three positives about his columns I enjoy: 1. He often gives the historical background of his subject, which he did in this column. 2. When dealing with the Bible, he often describes the environment, such as the cities Jesus and/or the disciples visited, thus giving context to his scripture. 3. He will often cite psychological and sociological studies pertinent to those type of problems we face today. He doesn’t “just preach”!
In this column, two of the five columns he gives us a historical and biographical background of C. S. Lewis. Whether you agree or do not agree with C. S. Lewis, he has made a significant contribution to Christianity.
Mr. May closes by examining three quotations from “Mere Christianity” and considers their importance for our world today. I agree with two of his examinations out of three: 67%. For a Conservative Christian versus a Humanist non-Christian, not bad!
His first one is called “Lewis’ apologetic trilemma”: based on what Jesus said, he could not be a great moral teacher; he was either a lunatic, liar, or lord. Mr. May wisely points out, that the fallacy of this argument is that there are more than three choices, although he does not share any of those with us. Two other choices would be: 1. Mark, our earliest Gospel, was written approximately 40 years after Jesus’s crucifixion so everything Jesus said in the Gospels is extremely questionable. The late Bishop John Shelby Spong does not believe Jesus said anything he was reported to have said in the Gospel of John (“The Fourth Gospel: Tales of a Jewish Mystic,” pages 68-69). 2. There is rational supporting data that Jesus never existed.
His second one is: “Everyone says forgiveness is a lovely idea, until they have something to forgive” (Shouldn’t that be “someone”?). I could not agree more with Mr. May’s explanation of this principle, which should be applicable to all of us, Christian or non-Christian. If we are truly going to follow “The Golden Rule,” then we must be able to forgive others, accepting them as human and as prone to inappropriate behavior as we all are. For our society to survive, we must be willing to apologize and to accept apologies!
His third one is: C. S. Lewis stated that we should never put our whole faith in any human being, comparing people’s stability to sand. Mr. May states that even people who appear to be the best and the wisest, are nothing more than dust and sand and, of course, he and Lewis believe the only non-dust, non-sand person to follow is Jesus.
Mr. May even says that Lewis, “…invites the reader to join him on a journey that is fulfilling because it expects us to follow.” Personally, I don’t know how Jesus “expecting” us to follow guarantees fulfillment? History is loaded with “Christians” who, obviously by their behavior, did not experience “fulfillment” in following Jesus.
However, Lewis and Mr. May are certainly correct in warning us in placing too much faith (trust) in someone; there definitely should be a balance. But I did not like the reference to human’s stability as “dust and sand”: that is just as extreme as the “Jesus’s fulfillment” statement.
Larry Farr
Jeffersonville
