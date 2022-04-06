Vote for Bush for sheriff
In the upcoming election, I’m proud to be supporting my friend Steve Bush for Floyd County Sheriff. Steve and I have been friends for 15 years. We go to the same church, and our children grew up together in Floyd County Schools. We went to the same sporting events, school plays, and community dinners. An avid runner, one year he even got me across the finish line in the full Triple Crown road race.
During our friendship, I’ve watched Steve approach his life with honesty, integrity, and a strong work-ethic. He has a remarkable ability to challenge the people around him to better themselves and their communities. I believe these same qualities are why he’s proven to be a leader that’s made our community stronger and safer, as a Captain in the New Albany Police Department and as a Floyd County Commissioner.
There’s one story about Steve’s public service I’ll never forget. Several years ago, I was canvassing to support Steve’s campaign for County Commissioner. I knocked on a man’s door and asked him to support the campaign. The man said he knew Steve and would support him – because a while back he had gotten in trouble with the law, and that Steve was the officer who arrested him. The resident said that during the arrest Steve treated him with respect and professionalism, and that he would always remember it.
There are many reasons to become a law enforcement officer, but none in my mind are better than the true dedication to serving the people and making our community a better place that I’ve seen from my friend Steve. These traits are exactly what we need in a Sheriff protecting our community. This May, please consider joining me in voting for Steve Bush for Floyd County Sheriff.
Andy Kurk
Georgetown
Knable is honest, kind and thoughtful
I met Al Knable on a cold February day in 2015 when we were both running for New Albany City Council. I wasn’t wearing a coat and we were all standing outside at an announcement event for our friend Kevin Zurschmiede who was running for Mayor at the time. Al introduced himself and we became friends pretty quickly after that.
Al knocked on doors with me, offered me advice, and supported me throughout that campaign. While Al eventually went on to win his race, I, at 17 years old lost by six votes in a primary contest. I did not gain a seat on the New Albany City Council, but I gained something even better: a mentor and friend.
Since 2015, Al and I have worked together on many projects including his re-election in 2019 and most recently our podcast Get Action! But beyond projects, Al has been a mentor to me in both life and politics. He has always told me what I have needed to hear, he has always supported me, and he has welcomed me into his family.
When the time came for my wife Hannah and I to choose who would officiate our wedding, we both instantly knew that Al was the perfect choice. We knew he would make our special day mean that much more, and he delivered. In preparing for our ceremony, he put in the same kind of effort that I have seen him put into all that he does: his medical practice, his duties as an elected official, his role as host of our podcast, and his support and dedication for his family.
For these reasons, I support without hesitation my friend and mentor Al Knable for Floyd County Commissioner. He is a dedicated public servant, he is honest, kind, and thoughtful, and he will be an accessible and transparent member of our board of commissioners.
In the Republican Primary on May 3rd, I ask that you please vote for Al Knable for Floyd County Commissioner.
Nick Vaughn
New Albany
EDITOR’S NOTE: In order to be published before the May 3 primary, all election letters related to the primary must be received by noon on April 27.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.