Build more ‘affordable’ housing
The headline Wednesday, July 7 read “Luxury Apartments proposed in South Clarksville.” The article said apartments would range from 720 to 2,530 square feet and from $1,210 to $2,275 [a month] in rent. While I am unsure what qualifies as a “luxury” apartment or a “low-income” one, I believe people struggling with minimum-wage jobs are having more trouble finding suitable housing than those looking for luxury.
Perhaps, community planning commissions could add a requirement that new projects contain a certain minimum number of “affordable” apartments. There is a movement that instead of concentrating low-income housing into projects, there should be more integration of them with other housing. This proposed project might be a good place to begin such integration.
David Isaacs, New Albany
Keep scooters on the streets
While I appreciate the Friday and Saturday evening events on the Jeffersonville RiverStage, the increase of scooter traffic is concerning. Young people on scooters fly through our neighborhood on the sidewalks making those of us walking to have to jump out of the way.
Aren’t scooters supposed to keep to the streets not the sidewalks? If you rent a scooter, please keep to the street and when your scooter time is up, please park it off the sidewalk.
Phyllis Croce, Jeffersonville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.