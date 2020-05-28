Letters to the Editor

In the last two months, we have watched NAFCS figure out how to educate, feed and provide wrap around services for an entire county of children, from a distance on a moment’s notice. The role NAFCS plays in supporting our community has never been clearer. Now, schools across the country are scrambling to prepare for the turmoil that will accompany children when they return to school. COVID has increased the number of children struggling with trauma and living in families experiencing violence, housing and food insecurity and unmet health needs. COVID is an accelerant on a fire NAFCS was already working tirelessly to combat.
Schools serve children who live complex and whole lives outside of the walls of our schools. The NAFC School Safety Referendum came to be on your ballot because of tragedy. Last year, following a school shooting in Noblesville, the Indiana General Assembly responded to the outcry for help from public schools by handing them a new tool, a Safety Referendum. This tool, specifically identified nine categories of need to enhance school safety. Instead of acting to provide these desperately needed resources for our schools, it was decided if communities valued security enhancements, they would vote in favor of self-funding them through referendum. NAFCS worked with a team of teachers, school admin, partners in our law enforcement community, first responders, social workers and therapists to assess the needs of our NAFCS schools and develop a plan to meet them. That plan is the NAFC School Safety Referendum.
Voters need to understand that the responsibility of adequately funding the public schools has been laid at their feet by the Indiana General Assembly. To those who have said that funding should not be sourced this way, I agree. No school should be tasked with organizing and running political campaigns, yet this is how funding is secured in Indiana. Campaigns are necessary to get information to voters. This is expensive and exhausting. They require campaign contributions to pay for signs and mailers. Campaigns require volunteers to ask their neighbors for support and their vote. This campaign has required volunteers to combat misinformation regarding taxation and school spending, explaining existing community partnerships, sharing information and answering questions about mental health. Referendums are nonpartisan and do not receive the benefit of straight-ticket voting. They are public questions, vote yes or no. The Safety for Our Schools Floyd County PAC has been working in support of the NAFC School Safety Referendum by providing information about education funding in Indiana, what classroom environments look like for our children and how schools prepare to play both defense and offense in combating school violence.
It’s been an incredible experience to watch teachers, principals, social workers, law enforcement officers, medical professionals, an an array of civil servants, pastors, business owners of all sorts, parents, grandparents and generally folks from all walks of life working as part of Safety for Our Schools Floyd County PAC. Those are the faces behind every yard sign, phone call and postcard sent to voters asking for your help.
The services that will be funded through the success of the NAFC School Safety referendum will provide basic and common-sense measures to ensure that every child in Floyd County has access to a safe learning environment with the resources they need to grow into their potential. Every Hoosier child deserves that opportunity, not just those fortunate enough to live in communities that have a majority of voters who support public education. Our schools need your support. Please vote yes for the NAFCS School Safety Referendum.
Gratefully,
Misty Ronau
Chair, Safety for Our Schools Floyd County
I recently read an article in the News and Tribune about the District 2 Commissioner race in Floyd County, and I wanted to share my thoughts. I served eight years on the Floyd County Council until my retirement in 2014. I have known John Schellenberger for 35 years, having worked with him both professionally and on the county council. I know John to be a qualified leader, a professional engineer, and a man fully qualified for his job as a commissioner
Adam Roberts is running against John Schellenberger in the Republican primary. Mr. Roberts started his government career on the county council a mere 16 months ago. For his council seat, he ran on a platform of controlling taxes, but he has yet to introduce a resolution to reduce any taxes or eliminate taxes, for example the jail tax. Now Adam again states that his platform for commissioner includes reducing the tax burden with no new taxes, and balancing the budget. The fact is, the county commissioners have no role at all in setting county taxes or in establishing the county budget. The commissioners annually submit a balanced budget to the county council. Taxation and fiscal functions are strictly the responsibilities of the country council, where Adam Roberts currently serves.
In John Schellenberger's first term as District 2 Commissioner, he has procured a $2.1 million state grant to bring internet services to thousands of homes and businesses in rural Floyd County. John has made Novaparke a priority. Novaparke is a 60 acre Innovation and Technology park which will bring 400 Science Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) jobs to the county.
Over 100 miles of county roads have been paved since 2017, and 15 bridges have been rehabilitated. John has also added an additional, much-needed ambulance to serve the District 2 area in rural Floyd County.
John meets monthly with other commissioners from adjacent counties, working in harmony to discuss issues, solutions and strengths, and sharing these goals with the region's five state representatives and three state senators.
I retired to Florida after my last term on the county council, but I continue to read the News and Tribune every day and keep in touch with Floyd County politics. Before moving, I lived all my life in New Albany and it will always be my home. Please vote for John Schellenberger in the upcoming primary so that he can continue the work already started. Adam Roberts needs a bit more experience before leapfrogging to such an important role in county government.
Dana Fendley
Safety Harbor, Florida
Have you seriously studies the facts regarding how the NAFS School Safety Referendum Funds can be utilized? If you have not, I challenge you to check the e-mail address at wwww.sosfloydcounty.com
I think you would be quite astonished to discover there are 16 related areas that are included in the NAFC School Safety Referendum. A yes vote is not only an investment in the safety of our schools along with the success of the future of the Floyd County School Corporation.
I strongly support this investment and for all the right reasons. I hope you do also!
Ben Schad
New Albany
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.