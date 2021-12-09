Stay safe, use caution this holiday season
“If you feel different, you drive different”
Covid-19 has taken our focus on our health and well-being for almost two years now. Many of us are experiencing “Covid fatigue” and just want to socialize again for the holidays. That will also bring a recurring problem back for the holidays — Impaired Driving.
Most believe impaired driving just means drunk driving, but there are many causes including using marijuana, methamphetamine, opioids or even commonly used over-the-counter and prescription drugs.
Cold and allergy medicines, sleep aids and antidepressants can cause side effects such as blurry vision, nausea, shakiness, affect your judgment or coordination, or even cause drowsiness which can impair anyone driving. Mixing any of these with alcohol could be dangerous. If you use electronic cigarettes, do you trust what is in your e-liquid?
Impaired driving is illegal in all 50 states because you cannot drive safely. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration started a campaign “If you feel different, you drive different” to help us personalize, think about and understand how impairment feels since many impaired drivers do not have the appropriate judgment when they are under the influence.
Remember — we have multiple alternatives for transportation. Designated drivers are always an option. Add Uber and Lyft to your cell phone apps.
Trust sober friends if they tell you not to drive. If you are hosting a party, be sure everyone has a safe ride home. Read your prescription directions for use and side effects. If a prescription says “Do not operate heavy machinery” — that means DO NOT DRIVE while taking that medication.
Wishing everyone safe, healthy and happy holidays!
Susan Hudson, M.Ed., CPS
New Albany
Leadership should resign over allegations
This is in response to the article "Female inmates were assaulted, raped by male inmates in Clark Jail."
Jamey Noel and Scottie Maples both need to resign over this jail scandal. The leadership at the Clark County Sheriff's Department is lacking.
Jamey Noel at the start of his Sheriff tenure promised to reshape the Clark County Sheriff's Department. Not only has he not done that, he went on to join other campaigns including current Gov. Eric Holcomb. Along with campaigning for others in his role as Sheriff, Noel flew across the country to promote "60 Days In," he still is active at New Chapel EMS. When does he have time to do his job as Sheriff? Sheriff Noel seems to have chased the spotlight for his 15 minutes of fame, but at what costs.
Now you have Scottie Maples running for Sheriff in 2022. Maples who now sits on the Jeff City Council, owns a hair-cutting business and somehow does his job at the Clark County Sheriff's Department is running for Sheriff. Seems to be following that 15 minutes of fame Noel is leaving for him in 2022.
Now with the bombshell report that in October inmates were allegedly raped, clearly both are out doing other things rather than leading the Clark County Sheriff's Department. Between Jamey Noel and Scottie Maples, it isn't a shock that the jail is in turmoil.
Jamey Noel and Scottie Maples need to resign from their posts. They clearly are not able to balance their first job working for the Clark County Sheriff's Department and all of their other "pet" projects. What a disgrace to all citizens of Clark County and those poor inmates.
The time has come for the Noel regime to end and allow someone to run the Sheriff's Department properly and not as an afterthought.
Daniel Bamforth
Jeffersonville
