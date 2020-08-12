Letters to the Editor

Being RESPONSIBLE and voting
I’m disabled. I have no balance. While I use a walker I still fall both in and out of the house. Thanks to smoking I have breathing problems and can’t go any farther than approximately 30 feet before I have to stop yet…
I managed to renew my driver’s license at the bureau. Just being RESPONSIBLE.
I’ll either vote in person early at the courthouse or at the poll station, all of which have walks longer than 30 feet…on my walker...with my ID. Just being RESPONSIBLE and not COSTING YOU anymore money.
A neighbor man broke his foot and his wife doesn’t drive. So I’ve picked up his prescriptions and taken his wife to get groceries. No, by no means am I anyone special. I’m just being RESPONSIBLE and doing what OUR GOOD LORD would have me do.
Common sense tells us mailing out ballots to everyone has well documented inherent and real fraud possibilities, whether reported or not (indeed it went on in our small town and never reported) and just another needless additional government cost to me for people simply not being RESPONSIBLE.
One last thing on voting and being RESPONSIBLE. If you’re going to vote for everyone from just one group (i.e. Democrat, Republican, etc.) for each office on the ballot indicating down the line each one is better than his opponents — again, common sense tells us it’s impossible — please be RESPONSIBLE to the rest of us and don’t vote.
John Krueger, Clarksville
Voter disappointed in leaders
It's a sad day in America when a large group of people are allowed to walk down the street carrying assault weapons. Seattle, WA allowed people to take over the city, blocking streets. A president that disregards advice from people that know more about certain situations than him, and has a revolving door of good people he removes because they disagree with him.
Mr. Biden stated months ago his pick for VP would be a black woman. He shouldn't pick who he thinks will get him the black and women votes, but who has the best qualifications to run the country if he is unable to continue. Maybe someone like Condoleezza Rice, smart and experience with The White House.
Also, how many people know Speaker of the House (Nancy Pelosi at present) is third in line for the presidency. She obstructs more than she leads. Can't put her dislike of Trump aside.
I'm an Independent and don't feel like we have much to vote for this year. Who Biden picks for running mate will depend if he gets my vote.
None of the women that ran for president impressed me. Didn't appear they had what it would take to run the country, if need be.
Anya Lovell, Sellersburg
Editor's note: The above letter was submitted prior to Joe Biden's announcement Tuesday of his VP running mate, Kamala Harris.
Trash hauling cost perspective
It's fun reading about the non-thinking folks who are complaining about garbage and recycling pick-up charges for the city and county residents increasing. There is no problem if you want to fix the problem yourself. All you have to do is buy yourself a Mack garbage packer and do it yourself. It would only be 2 or 3 trips a week to the garbage and recycling pits.
You can buy yourself one at a auction that sells these trucks from cities and counties used but not abused much for about $33,000 for one that runs and might operate. Then you will have to insure it and find a place to park it, because your neighbors and the city would frown on you parking it in Jeff or even in New Albany. Fuel and upkeep and repairs, if you are lucky, should be only about $6,500 a month. But if you are really serious, you can buy a new packer for about $450,000 plus tax, title, delivery, registration, with maybe a 6 month bumper to cart tipper warranty.
Oh, and don't forget the schooling for a class A commercial driver's license, so you will be permitted to operate your shiny new or abused packer. If you are lucky, you might find a friend or neighbor to go halvsies with you. Good luck.
John Lallemand, Dade City, FL, formerly of New Albany
