Son supports father for State Senate seat
I am writing in regard to my father, Gary Byrne, who is seeking the office of Indiana State Senate for District 47.
From as early as I can remember, my dad has been a determined and hard worker who is dedicated to his family and our community. In 1983, he and my mother, Angela, started a small business in Harrison County installing satellite, security, and home entertainment systems. They still run it together today.
They did so all while raising three boys including: my oldest brother, Ryan, who is a computer engineer; my middle brother, Jordan, who is a cattle farmer and commercial fisherman; and myself, a police officer with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department. My brothers and I also had the privilege of growing up on a cattle farm which has been in our family for seven generations and is now run by my father and brother, Jordan.
Aside from running the business and the family farm, my dad has always found ways to be involved in our community. He started by coaching youth sports in baseball and basketball, and later became involved in local politics. He was eventually elected to the school board for North Harrison Community Schools, where he served eight years, and later became a member of the Harrison County Council. While in both positions, he stood against agendas which would increase taxes on the community for issues that were simply wants rather than needs. My father raised us to be financially responsible and believes our government should be as well.
Recently, my dad was appointed to the Indiana State Senate by a caucus to fill the position after the seat was left vacant. While I still find it strange to have my father called Senator, I am proud and encouraged to have someone like him in a position to represent our community at the state level. I am encouraged because although my dad may have the title of a politician, the truth is, he is at his roots a farmer, small business owner, and family man who I know will stand up for the best interest of our community and its citizens. He is also the only state senator with public school board experience, an important skill set given the legislature's role in education statewide.
In his short time as a Senator, he has already supported and sponsored bills which fight to uphold the values of our Constitution and country. Some of the bills he has supported include HEA 1116, which works to strengthen the integrity of our elections, and HEA 1296 which will make Indiana a constitutional carry state following the guidelines clearly set by our 2nd Amendment. He also sponsored and voted for HEA 1041, which would protect girls’ sports in Indiana from unfair competition by biological males.
In a time where common sense issues and conservative values seem to continually be under attack, I know my dad will be a strong, fair, and honest voice for our community if given the privilege to continue to do so. As a community, we have the important and sometimes difficult duty of trying to select the right individual to be our voice on issues. I hope the choice is as easy for you as it is for me when you go to vote May 3rd. And if you are still unsure on if my dad is the right person for the job, I encourage you to reach out and speak with him regarding the issues that concern you. His phone number is 812-267-3808 and his email address is senator.gary.byrne@gmail.com.
Tyler Byrne
Georgetown
Clere stands out as candidate
In this era of toxic politics, our state representative, Ed Clere, stands out as a principled conservative leader who works every day to advance the interests of southern Indiana and the people who live here. Few of us know about or see the quiet, effective work Rep. Ed Clere performs for his constituents every day.
He has been a voice for our vulnerable neighbors—seniors, families on tight budgets and Hoosiers challenged with disabilities. During Covid, Ed paid special attention to local small businesses to help them navigate the new programs that helped keep them afloat.
Ed is accessible and available. He routinely hands out his cell number and personal email. If you have an opinion or a problem with a state agency or state government, Ed wants to hear about it.
He won’t ask if you are a Republican or Democrat. He doesn’t think that way. Ed believes that if you need his help, he’s going to answer the call.
We need more service-oriented members of the legislature and that’s why we need to make sure Ed Clere continues to represent our area. I hope you will join me in supporting Ed Clere for House District 72 in the May 3 Republican primary election.
Steve Roberts
Floyds Knobs
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.