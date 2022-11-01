The world gets crazier every day
Is it just I, or is the world really getting more crazy every day? A recent survey found that 35% of white women college graduates believe men can get pregnant. Tuition dollars paid for that? And they expect us to pay for their college student loans? Do they think we are that stupid?
When our children were young, teachers could be charged for giving a child an aspirin without parental permission. We now read of teachers and school administrators in the U.S taking young girls for an abortion without parent knowledge or consent. They are now taking children for puberty blockers and advocating radical surgery for sex change, once again without parental knowledge or permission. What a crazy sense of values being foisted upon us.
For years our military was the premier fighting force in the world, freeing nations from tyranny. Today their focus seems to be only climate change, CRT, equity and racial indoctrination. Can you imagine how our enemies – Communist China, North Korea, Iran, Russia and others are laughing and gloating as they see our misguided emphasis is rendering us fearless. Many are even questioning that this foolishness is intentional.
The big push to move to electric vehicles is facing an alarming reality. Recent Hurricane Ian in Florida flooded many homes. Now, those flooded electric vehicles are spontaneously exploding into flames that are almost impossible to extinguish. Homes that survived storm damage are now being destroyed when their electric vehicles catch fire. This has many questioning the move to force municipalities, businesses, and the general population to go all electric. Is this all a result of lack of common sense, or failure to discover all the ramifications first?
For years American medical technology has sought new technology and medical advances to save, improve and prolong life. Now we have a vast number advocating for and praising those who will go to any means to kill a baby in the womb. Pres. Bill Clinton once advocated that abortion should be rare and safe. Now pro-abortionists (and yes, it is “PRO” abortion. Marchers at the recent march for abortion said, “We are not pro-choice; we are pro-abortion.” Sorry to pop the bubble of those who try to call it otherwise.) People are now advocating and promoting abortion up to the minute of birth. California has even gone further, allowing a mother 28 days after birth to make that decision. Democratic governor candidate in Georgia, Stacie Abrams, even said in essence that abortion is a way to fight inflation. How crazy has our world become?
Isn’t it interesting that the media will never describe the actual process by which a baby is killed before birth? It is too barbaric and gruesome and they realize the public would be repulsed at that depravity.
Democrats and several local citizens are adamantly advocating we vote for Democrats – to save and ensure the right to abortion. Am I naive and crazy to ask “Just how many abortions are people planning on needing?” When one can’t afford to buy groceries, gasoline, pay rent, buy a vehicle, medicine, go out for fast food, clothes and supplies for the family, etc., it seems that abortion will be the least of a person’s worries. One recent abortion demonstrator sadly claimed, “Now I’ll have to be more careful having sex.” Duh? Do you suppose?
These are just the tip of the iceberg. I could cite many more nonsensical, crazy things happening in our Nation today. It is time for someone with some common sense and “normal” healthy values to speak out and rescue our Country before it is too late. Someone please tell me that I’m not the only one who sees the world getting more bizarre every day.
Bob Ammerman, New Albany
Reader responds to religion column
This letter addresses some of the comments made by Mr. May concerning his October Bible Reading Series.
Mr. May started his series with the “Verse of the Week”: II Timothy 3:16 which is worth repeating; “All scripture is inspired by God and is useful for teaching, for reproof, for correction, and for training in righteousness,”. (NRSV)
This verse is misleading in implying it refers to the New Testament canon we have today. I and II Timothy and Titus are called “The Pastoral Epistles” because each claims to be written by Paul to a person he has appointed to lead one of his churches. They were written between 80-110CE and our current twenty-seven books, as the authoritative standard, was not suggested until 367CE by Bishop Anthanasius, the powerful Bishop of Alexandria, Egypt. However, it is believed, at the time, that this scripture did refer to the Old Testament and words, believed to be, from Jesus.
Another problem with the Pastoral Epistles is that most Biblical and Historical Scholars do not believe Paul wrote them, if for no better reason in that he is believed to have died in 64CE. Forging documents, by falsely attributing their writings to famous people, was known as “pseudepigrapha” (Syoo Di Pig Ruh Fuh); we have surviving copies from Jewish, Pagan and Christian authors. Three motives for this type of forgery were profit, humility and to get a hearing for one’s own views.
Besides the writings of these Epistles after Paul’s death, we find a significant number of words not used in known Pauline writings and words commonly used in later writings. Finally, the social and theological concerns of these are radically in contrast to known Pauline writings and more in line with surviving second century Christian documents.
In his Oct. 1 Column, he wrote the following: “Third Bible reading helps establish standards of truth. The world around us teaches that truth is relative – that everyone operates from their own base of morality and ethics. But on a very practical level we know that can’t be right and won’t work. Think of standards as a recipe. Unless the right ingredients and the right measure of those ingredients are used, the cake will not turn out well.”
Actually, I do not have serious problems with his first three sentences. On a practical basis, one’s own personal morality does NOT work which is why, through the ages, secular laws, based on “Do no harm.”, have been established. But truth IS relative because no one KNOWS Absolute Truth and, if it’s in the Bible, no one can agree on what it is and, certainly, history proves that the Bible has been abused to cause undue suffering.
“The judgement as to the goodness or badness of a particular human action depends, not just on the act itself, but on the context in which the act is carried out. Subjectivity in ethical judgement is thus inescapable. Good and evil are not fixed categories and never have been. No matter what the religious claims of the past have been, it is now impossible to build an ethical system on the basis of an unchanging or external standard. The term “relativity” in ethics is considered a dirty word in conservative religious circles. Nonetheless, relativity confronts human beings at every turn and in every direction they make. One of the reasons that religious people do not want to admit relativity is that it forces adult decision-making on them. It is so much easier to remain childlike and to pretend that there is a set of eternal rules which one just has to learn and agree to apply.” “Unbelievable” by CHRISTIAN Biblical Scholar Bishop John Shelby Spong, pages 200-201.
Larry Farr, Jeffersonville
EDITOR’S NOTE
A Letter to the Editor published in the Tuesday, Nov. 1 edition of the News and Tribune titled “Vote Tegart for treasurer” didn’t include the author’s name. Heidi Sellers of Sellersburg was the author of the letter.
