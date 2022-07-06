Abortion must be seen as health care
The Roe v. Wade debate is very sensitive, and I intend to speak to my beliefs while not criticizing another. My opinions are mine, and I know some disagree.
Growth doesn't happen in our comfort zones though, so as I will be listening to and learning from those who don't share my beliefs and opinions, I hope others can listen to and learn from mine as well. The heartbreak I feel is multi-layered, the most obvious rooted in my feminist beliefs. Feminism itself strikes up a lot of thoughts and opinions. I regularly say feminism is not about making women superior to men, but about bringing us up to the same level.
One of my favorite analogies is how rights and freedom are not pie; a bigger slice for one doesn’t have to take away from another's. By revoking the Constitutional right to abortion, women are losing rights that we have fought years for. There is already a wage gap, gender discrimination and violence, and countless other things that affect women because of who we are. This is not about life; the issue in question is control.
There are no laws saying what men can and can't do with their bodies, especially relating to reproduction. People cannot be forced to donate organs, even after death.
Women do have a special ability to carry pregnancies because of our reproductive organs, but we are not incubators. Women do not exist to get pregnant and give birth, though society is leaning toward that territory with rulings as such.
I could write about why I support abortion from a feminist perspective forever. Though I relentlessly stand for a woman's right to choose regardless of her situation, I will explain the devastation from this ruling from the perspective of someone with chronic illnesses, because that may be a more unfamiliar angle.
Pregnancy is tough. Coming from someone who has not carried a pregnancy or gone through delivery, I cannot speak from experience, only from understanding. How much would the changes and fluctuations of pregnancy impact my own medical issues?
Chronic illnesses ravage my body enough — I might not be able to safely carry a pregnancy without endangering my already compromised health. Maternal mortality is no joke either, though it is often overlooked in this debate. Besides the wild hormonal changes pregnancy puts on a woman, many contraceptives also are hormonal in nature, doing their job because of the hormones they possess. A surefire way to prevent the need for abortions is to expand access to contraceptives, but what if it isn't safe to take them?
Chronic illnesses themselves as well as the medications to treat our diseases aren't always conducive to using contraceptives. The things we have to do for our health might not protect from pregnancy, a risky event if ever to befall one with chronic illness. Abortion rights are disability rights. Why should a woman be forced to carry a pregnancy that could endanger her own health?
Not everyone who can get pregnant can safely be pregnant. Furthermore, the justification "there will still be places people can get abortions" is exceptionally ableist. Chronic illnesses and disabilities can be travel prohibitive; able-bodied (and rich) women might be privileged enough to be comforted some states are preserving reproductive rights, but that is not a universal solution.
Abortion is health care, though considering we live in a country that disregards the critical need for universal (and affordable) health care, I don't know how far that statement will take us. Unsafe abortions can disable women. The hanger and “We won’t go back,” has become a face for the abortion movement; women resorted to these objects as medical devices when seeking pregnancy termination, as they likely will when abortions become more inaccessible.
I hope you see how scary and dangerous that is for people with a uterus. The long-term effects of homemade abortions can be catastrophic; I wouldn't wish a failing body on anyone, and I will oppose any systems that force women into serious physical struggles. As a chronically ill individual, abortion access is a cause I hold close to my heart. I understand firsthand what it’s like to have every ounce of bodily autonomy stripped from me; I did not choose my illnesses, treatments, or what I have to do to stay relatively healthy.
I acknowledge the importance of choices, because life is much harder without options. I am a woman first and foremost, but I live in a body that doesn't give me much say. I personally know the devastation from losing a choice and being forced to do things for and with my body that I would not have otherwise. I am not here to attack anyone's belief system or criticize one's opinions. Reproductive rights and the individual ideas we uphold about them are incredibly personal and even more nuanced.
I often don’t see “pro-life” supporters when anyone with life needs them though. Where were they when the chronically ill and disabled community begged them to get vaccinated, socially distance, and wear masks? Why are they so supportive of “my body, my choice” when it comes to COVID, but turn and say “her body, my choice” when faced with this issue?
Maybe you think people are talking about this too much, but I don't think we are talking about this enough. I have spent every waking minute with reproductive rights on my mind since the ruling, and I know I am not alone.
This decision has been discussed broadly and widely no matter what circle you swim in. If you think we are making this too big of an issue, you have no idea how big it really is. Women and people with uteruses are going to suffer and die without access to this medical procedure.
As I wrap up and prepare to go back to my own grief and my own fight, I have one final thought. Isn't the"pro-life" movement defeating its own purpose if it's racist, sexist, ableist, and deadly?
Corinne Dilger
Sellersburg
Authoritarian rule most always uses religion
Beware of a religious leaning Supreme Court. Authoritarian rule most always uses religion as a cudgel to meet its needs for conformity and tacit acceptance of the status quo. A "national religion" never encourages critical reflection, resistance, or prophetic imagination as to what an alternate way of living (that is not in service to the State) might look like or the world it might create.
It is, by design, an oppressive faith that denies God's nature as a liberator, worships something less than the Ultimate, and exchanges the truth for lie because that is what is rewarded by the State.
Religion is a powerful persuader because the consequences of being "wrong" are presented as being eternal and it further defines and divides into "us" vs "them". A faith that loses its ability to speak truth to power is not worthy of the loyalty it demands nor the meager benefits it offers.
Bruce Barkhauer
Jeffersonville
People will reject reports they disagree with
When Bill Ketter, vice president of news for Community Newspaper Holdings, Inc., decided to weigh in with his opinion on the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision, he pushed more of the News and Tribune’s “fake news” that was the subject of my last letter to the editor.
I do not necessarily think his error was intentional. There is a well-known human behavior called “confirmation bias.” The idea is that people are automatically inclined to believe reports that agree with their own point of view. The truth or facts are discounted as unimportant. The opposite is also true. People will reject reports that disagree with their own viewpoint.
In his very first paragraph Ketter claims that the Supreme Court’s decision “exploded the myth of a non-political high court." The foundation for his argument was based on the political party of the President who nominated the judges.
Ketter ignores the fact that the placement of justices on the Supreme Court has always been a political process — and not just based on the politics of the president. A justice can only be seated with the consent of the Senate. Did FDR’s attempt to pack the court nearly a hundred years ago not strike Ketter as political?
Even in Ketter’s lifetime we have seen the cataclysmic battles between Joe Biden and President Reagan over Robert Bork and between Mitch McConnell and President Obama over Merrick Garland. Ketter’s simplistic analysis falls far short of the truth.
But Ketter’s big mistake — and this can only be intentional — was in not addressing the facts of the decision. Nowhere in his opinion does he discuss how the conclusions of the decision were political rather than judicial.
Did Alito follow traditional guidelines in determining whether Roe v. Wade had standing under stare decisis to be maintained or should it be overruled as many cases have been in the past(e.g. Brown v. Board of Education and Plessy v. Ferguson)?
Did he clearly demonstrate the lack of clear support for the right to an abortion in the Constitution? Did he show that America did not have a general acceptance for abortion in the law and culture up to the time of the legislation?
Did he demonstrate the arbitrary nature of the solution imposed by the court in its decision? Did he show how the Casey decision tried to toss out the flawed reasoning of Roe and insert a reasoning from “Substantive Due Process”? Did Alito also make valid constitutional arguments to reject that reasoning as well?
Ketter addressed none of these issues. In fairness, the dissenting justices did not make a serious attempt at it either.
Why did he avoid those issues? In my opinion, his confirmation bias would not allow him to accept the possibility that the Supreme Court’s decision was correct. Maybe if he had looked into them, he would have had to confront the fact that it was the Roe and Casey decisions that were political and not the Dobbs decision. Dobbs returned abortion to its proper constitutional standing in the country — one in which the population of each state gets to decide how it wants to handle the issue.
Since Ketter wrote from his bias and never discussed the real facts of the Dobbs decision, he promulgated “fake news.” The readers of the News and Tribune deserve better than that. They deserve opinions drawn from substantive analysis.
Jeff Roudenbush
Marengo
