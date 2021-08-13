Resident questions Clarksville contract
Stride Inc. operates a minimum of 9 virtual schools across the state of Indiana, reaching every county in the state. They do this under an agreement with no less than six school corporations in Clark, Elkhart, Marion, Randolph, St. Joseph and Vigo counties. According to the most recently published statistics the collective enrollment in Indiana is 9,495 students in Stride Inc. virtual schools.
Locally, 2268 students are enrolled within the Clarksville Community School Corporations" Indiana Gateway Digital Academy" powered by Stride Inc. Acting superintendent, since July 2017, Tina Bennett and the Board of School Trustees entered into an agreement with Stride Inc. during the 2020 school year.
Tina Bennett holds a temporary superintendent's license. Dr. Brian Allred, Assistant Superintendent is the coordinator of the virtual school. Tony Bennett, is the spouse of Tina Bennett. He is also former Indiana Superintendent for Public Instruction, and former Education Commissioner of Florida and was recently named the Senior VP of School Management for Stride Inc. in November of 2019. This is a conflict, in my view point and begs the question are there more conflicts within the State of Indiana and Stride Inc.?
In exchange for the Stride Inc educational services and products, school corporations agree to pay Stride Inc. with " Program Revenues". These are all revenues and income generated or appropriated for and received by or on behalf of School District as attributed to any student which includes but is not limited to state and local per pupil educations funds , special education funding, tax benefit disbursements, federal funds including but not limited to Title 1 funding and all contributions and grants received by or on behalf of program.
School cooperations retain as little as 5 percent of all that funding for their administrative oversight of the Stride Inc. virtual school programs. Per pupil funding varies across counties, however an average of $10,095 is alloted per student. Take away 5% school corporations get for their oversight, means Stride Inc. took in $91,057,050 from Indiana alone.
Stride Inc. is a for-profit company funded primarily by our tax dollars. Dollars which are designed and collected to improve and fund our public schools. This company "Stride Inc." concerns me and it should concern every resident in the state. Ask your local school corporations how many traditional students transferred into these virtual schools? Ask your local school corporations in Clark, Elkhart, Marion, Randolph, St. Joseph and Vigo counties for a copy of their "Agreement" with Stride Inc. Call your elected officials and the IN DOE and tell them this isn't right.
Amy Sturgis
Sellersburg
Customer thankful for honesty
I would like to extend a HUGE shout out to the Carpet Corner at 602 Vincennes St.
Back in May, I was getting some carpet replaced by two gentlemen from Carpet Corner after my mom transitioned to assisted living. I had a small TV stand designed to hold VHS tapes, and I was joking with one of the guys that we were old enough to remember taping VHS tapes and buying them. He said he still had quite a few, so I offered him the TV stand instead of taking it to Goodwill. When finished, the guys cleared out their things and carried the TV stand out to the car. They immediately returned stating that they had heard a sound and found two boxes hidden in a VHS slot in the stand. I was astounded to find two very expensive diamond and ruby cluster rings that my mother had hidden in the stand and forgotten about.
I never would have known they were gone, and would have chalked them up to being lost. This level of honesty is rare these days, and I owe a debt of gratitude to these gentlemen! This also speaks to the caliber of business that is Carpet Corner. It's nice to know that there are wonderful people out there in our community that selflessly do the right thing. I highly recommend Carpet Corner, and I can't thank them enough!
Tresa Megenity
Jeffersonville
