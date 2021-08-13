Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 89F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.