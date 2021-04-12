Solve immigration crisis on foreign soil
For decades, the American political system has been at gridlock on the issue of how to deal with uncontrolled illegal immigration across our southern border. Democrats have argued for policies they believe to be more humane, but in doing so have further encouraged the flow of migrants seeking to enter the country illegally. Republicans have argued for policies they believe to be more effective in halting uncontrolled illegal immigration, but in doing so have sometimes resorted to methods which appear cruel and heartless. A fringe of the Democratic Party favors unrestricted immigration and is untroubled by the dilemma of how to compassionately discourage illegal entry. A fringe of the Republican Party has no qualms about employing the most inhumane measures if it keeps the unwanted out. I believe a majority in both parties want to be both compassionate in dealing with desperate people and at the same time to control entry to our country as a sovereign right.
We are tearing ourselves apart when we should instead be looking to defeat the foreign forces that have created the problem. The true villains of this story are neither the Democrats, nor the Republicans, nor the immigrants, but the ruthless, bloodthirsty, lawless cartels of Central America who exploit and terrorize their countrymen and women. Equally at fault are the corrupt, ineffective so-called governments of these failed states that provide neither economic opportunity nor basic security for their people. It is the governments of Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador, not any segment of the American people, who are responsible for the misery of their people and the massive violation of their most basic human rights.
These corrupt, ineffective regimes and the criminal gangs they harbor pose a more clear and present danger to our country than many of the places where we now station troops. So I propose an old-fashioned Teddy Roosevelt-style solution. We should not try and be the policeman of the world, but we should be the policeman of our own neighborhood, carrying a big stick and being willing to use it. Either by agreement with the so-called governments of these failed states or by force, we should occupy carefully selected zones with defensible perimeters and deliver pockets of security and opportunity to the desperate on their own soil, not ours. We should administer these zones under martial law and bring swift justice to any gangs or cartels who seek to operate within them.
Within the zones, guarded by the U.S. military and served by The Peace Corps, we could provide simple but safe housing, vocational education, legal immigration centers with English language instruction for those who wish to come here legally, the freedom to set up small businesses without fear of extortion and enterprises permitted to export their products to the USA without tariffs. Who would undertake the perilous journey to come here if we could provide them with sanctuary there? Any government who refused to cooperate in the creation of such sanctuary zones should be sanctioned by us and would risk being overthrown by their own people. Should such an uprising occur, we should be as helpful to the insurgents as Teddy was to the Panamanians when they gained their independence from Columbia, just in time to grant us the canal zone. What we once did for the sake of a canal we can do again for the sake of the desperate and suffering people surging across our border.
Steven M. Fleece, Charlestown
Cartoon cancellation 'overly woke' call
Cancel Culture has come to the News and Tribune. A cartoon character (Mallard Fillmore) along with pancake syrup and a child's toy have become offensive to our overly "woke" society. No longer can an opposing view be placed in front of the public so that they can think and choose if they want to see it or not.
No, the opposing view must be filtered through lens of the big corp executives before it can be made public. It's like they know what's best for the public consumption. I suppose its their fat wallets and multiple college degrees that endows them with higher thinking and moral standings.
Sadly our local newspaper don't have enough guts to stand against such partisan tactics.
Kenneth Kersey, Jeffersonville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.