Local GOP sets bad example
This letter has nothing to do with issues regarding Floyd County Councilwoman Denise Konkle other than the way she was mistreated by the local Republican Party.
As a Republican and President of the Floyd County Council she voted for a Democrat as Vice President of the Floyd County Council. This vote was within the public proceedings of the Council and had no honorable reason to be politically partisan. She appeared to have good reason to vote for this individual as the best qualified for the position. The Republican Party considered this a violation of their right to control properly elected public officials of their party. She was censured by the Republican Party and forbidden to run in a Republican primary for the next five years. This attitude of Party loyalty trumping both ethics and even the appearance of honesty is perverting all the way to the top of our National politics; the resulting chaos jeopardizes our National stability.
I will say this demonstration of Party loyalty is disgusting, only because I can’t think of a stronger word that is fit for publication.
George Mouser, Floyds Knobs
Predictions for 2024 elections
As the Presidential election gets underway, here are my 10 Nostradamus-inspired predictions for the coming 2024 election cycle.
1. The Democrat prosecutors will allege that Donald Trump violated his release conditions, and one of the Democrat judges will hold a hearing and order Trump incarcerated for a few days and place a stringent gag order on him as the mainstream media celebrates.
2. An impeachment inquiry will be launched against Joe Biden, but no further action will be taken, and Biden will serve the remainder of his term.
3. The Democrat judges will streamline the prosecutions of Donald Trump to get a conviction in one of the cases before the presidential election.
4. There will be no debate between candidates Donald Trump and Joe Biden because Biden's handlers will fear Biden won't be able to perform due to his cognitive deterioration, but the media and Biden Administration won't admit the real reason out loud and instead say that Trump isn't worth debating.
5. The economy will enter into a recession as prices continue to increase.
6. Donald Trump will make huge gains among Black, Hispanic, and independent voters, allowing Trump to win the electoral and popular vote by significant margins.
7. The Democrats will attempt to interfere in the peaceful transition of power by keeping President Trump imprisoned on their political charges.
8. President Trump will employ executive orders, self-pardons, or leverage a Republican-led House and Senate to secure his release from prison.
9. A special counsel will be appointed to investigate the politically motivated prosecutors who tried to interfere in the 2024 presidential election through their partisan charges and financially draining litigations.
10. President Trump and Vice President Kari Lake will serve out their terms, and the Democrats will scream and yell for the entire four years.
Clarence Leatherbury, New Albany
