Our work is not yet done #BeThere #SPM23
September marks Suicide Prevention Month. Recent national polls indicate that 94% of adults believe suicide can be prevented. Unfortunately, we continue to see dramatic increases in the number of youth who need care. The latest stats are sobering:
• Almost 48,000 people died by suicide in 2021
• That’s 1 death every 11 minutes
• 12 million adults thought about suicide and over 3 million made a plan
Suicide is preventable. We are listening.
As a behavioral health care provider right here in Kentuckiana, our team at Wellstone Regional Hospital is dedicated to #BeThere during #SPM23 (Suicide Prevention Month 2023) in a manner that promotes connectedness and recovery. Culturally relevant mental health services, evidence-based treatments and support are available. We are listening — and we can help.
If you or someone you love is experiencing an emotional crisis or thoughts of suicide, 24/7 assessments are available by contacting us directly or you may contact:
• 988, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline that provides 24/7, no-cost and confidential support for individuals in distress, including prevention and crisis resources. Text, chat or call today. Trained crisis counselors are ready to serve.
• The Veterans Crisis Line for U.S. Military Veterans, call 988, press 1.
• Trevor Lifeline, the only national 24/7 lifeline for LGBTQ youth, at 1-866-488-7386.
We want our community to know we are in this together, and each of us has a role to play in suicide prevention throughout the year and especially in September.
#BeThere #SPM23
Gregory Stewart, CEO/Managing Director, Wellstone Regional Hospital
Thanks again to Bearno’s
Cheers to Bearno’s Pizza of New Albany for once again (actually for the
4th time) donating enough pizza to feed 201 meals today (9/5) at the
Jeffersonville Community Kitchen. It was much appreciated. Big shout-out!
THANKS BEARNO’S!
Bruce Williams, Jeffersonville
