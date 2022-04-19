Knable right choice for commissioner
My first memory of Al Knable was in the 1980's when he played soccer for New Albany high school. He was a defender who played hard all the time and was the ultimate team player. I lost touch of Al until he returned to New Albany as a medical doctor. He had completed college and had served with the United States Military.
I have had the pleasure of working with Al in the financial world for over 20 years. He has always been the utmost professional, always being honest in any business endeavors.
Al and I have served together for over 10 years on the Salvation Army Advisory Board. Al's insight and dedication are second to none. His medical practice has never prevented his service to the Salvation Army, or any community commitment.
A few years ago Al became one of my doctors. Again, his work ethic and honesty are without question.
In observing Al's work on the New Albany City Council, he is always working for the community. Al has the ability to work with individuals with different points of view to make our community a better place to live.
I highly recommend Dr. Alfred Knable for Commissioner of Floyd County.
Joseph Brown
New Albany
Congressional support needed for Medicare change
As a cancer caregiver, I know the importance of diagnosing cancer early. Thanks to early detection and advancements in treatment, both my husband and my dad are still here with me. Unfortunately, many cancers lack screening, leading them to be detected at later stages when treatments are limited.
But that could change thanks to new technology. While more research is needed to assess the impact on outcomes, newer, innovative multicancer screening technology may have the potential to detect more cancers at earlier stages. Several companies are developing multi-cancer early detection blood-based tests and early research is showing they could test for dozens of cancers at once, even rare cancers.
This is a promising new development on the horizon that could help end cancer as we know it. But only if people have access to these tests once they’re approved by the FDA and clinical benefit is proven. That’s why the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network supports legislation in Congress that would create a pathway for Medicare coverage of these tests following FDA approval and proven clinical benefit. I’m calling on Sen. Todd Young to support these efforts and help us reduce suffering and death from cancer. Hoosiers need your support!
Mary Kost, New Albany
American Cancer Society, Cancer Action Network
Bush has qualities to lead
With the upcoming election for Floyd County Sheriff, I am proud to be supporting my good friend, Steve Bush. I have known Steve for many years and wholeheartedly believe he would be a great Sheriff. Steve is a man who shows compassion to all because of his strong faith in God, his management skills, integrity, trust and leadership.
Steve Bush has the qualities in leading the department and working with the community to solve problems and he will use any and all resources that are available. Steve is an effective leader, a strong leader, and he understands the goals and objectives of the department in providing guidance, direction and knowledge.
Steve has a great relationship with his community. He has served 30 years with the New Albany Police Department .
With strong morals, values and honesty, these qualities will reinforce the expectations of the community. I believe these qualities are why Steve Bush is a proven leader , qualities which provides a safer and stronger community.
Steve Bush will lead with empathy, transparency, compassion, trust and professionalism.
Genia Stinson
New Albany
