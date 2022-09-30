Local government actions nonsensical
If you have read the editorial in News & Tribune of September 28, 2022 (Wednesday) go back and read it again, it’s worth it.
In 1941 Will Cuppy, in his “How to Become Extinct”, said the DODO seems to have been invented for the sole purpose of becoming extinct and that was all it was good for. Since Cuppy wrote that we have developed an efficient way to have homo sapiens join the dodo. Look at our domestic and foreign politics and see how close we are to the ultimate problem solver.
If Cuppy could see our Floyd County (and New Albany) politics he might think the dodo is not quite extinct.
I painfully remember when the Floyd County Courthouse was sold to a bank for $75,000 and the new City/County Building (the downtown structure that looks like a warehouse) was built. The big columns on the Spring Street side of the City/County Building is a good example of compromise. Some wanted the old Courthouse preserved and this is what they got; a salute to nature with bird nests and weeds on top.
One of the Building Authority members that voted for the location of the animal shelter was at the same time loudly complaining about the shortage of downtown parking space. The solution I offered for getting rid of our excess animals would have cost less than one cent each. My suggestion could have been rejected without all the un-nice things that were said about me.
Our hospital was sold for a mere pittance without any apparent reason. I’m confident that there were several reasons but none that could be made public. When it was attempted to sell the public on the sale of the hospital we were told there would be no more tax increases for the foreseeable future, making budgets would be no problem. Soon after these assurances my property taxes went up. The Auditor’s Office told me it was to finance the new Greenville Township Fire Department. That’s typical, the “hospital money” was already tied up.
The reason for the Greenville Township Fire Department being changed from Volunteer to paid would be a good expose’, as would the $15 million for the jail expansion. Floyd County is full of good stories that need telling.
George Mouser
Floyds Knobs
America heading in wrong direction
It seems that conservative legislators in some states, including Indiana, are trying to leading us towards an authoritarian government. They have made it more difficult for us to vote. In a democracy, it should be easy to vote, not hard.
Next year, the Supreme Court is going to hear a case which will allow state lawmakers to overturn voters' choice in presidential elections and, although they haven't decided to hear them, there are cases before them concerning protecting police officers from lawsuits unless it can be shown that their conduct violated a clearly established Constitutional right.
Currently 24 states are considering bills that would threaten the right to protest. The Indiana legislature attempted to pass a law that would have allowed police to use "any means necessary" to clear protesters off a roadway, but fortunately, it was not allowed to the floor for a vote.
They have eliminated a woman's right to safely have an abortion. Those of us who remember what it was like before Roe vs Wade, can see the tragedy of what will happen.
They have banned Critical Race Theory from being taught in schools. However, because of Asian, Black and Native American history months and other documentaries, they cannot hide the truth.
Eighteen states, including Indiana, offer no explicit protection of anti-discrimination for our LGBT community. In a democracy, everybody is equal whether you like them or not.
Is this the right direction for America?
Harold Wilson
Corydon
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.