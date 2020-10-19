Letters to the Editor

Brewer puts service above self
Earlier this week, I submitted my ballot for this year’s election. I voted for some Democrats, I voted for some Republicans, but the candidate I was most excited to vote for was Brandy Brewer, who is running for Clark County Council At-Large.
When my fiancée and I moved to Clark County last summer, Brandy was one of the first people we met. From the start, we were impressed by her. Looking back now, it’s not surprising she was one of our first contacts here; she always shows up. Whether getting sandwiches from the Cattleman’s Association during their fundraiser in Charlestown, attending the grand opening of the new CASI space in Jeffersonville, or hosting a clothing and hygiene products drive, she is there. It is hard to think of anyone who is more active in Clark County events than Brandy.
Yet somehow, she manages to balance so many other things besides just showing up. She has 15 years of experience as an educator, focusing on exceptional child education (i.e., students with special needs). In addition to being a public school teacher, she is also a student, enrolled in a doctoral program at the University of Louisville’s College of Education & Human Development. Additionally, she is also a small business owner. Finally, as a loving wife and a mother of two young children, she is deeply invested in the future of education in Clark County. Brandy understands the needs of working families, with real world experience of balancing her career, her education, her campaign, and her family.
Brandy’s father was in the military, so public service is in her blood; she would bring the same sort of service-above-self mindset to serving on the Clark County Council. She has already shown her desire for public service by being on the Jeffersonville Township Advisory Board and playing an active part in many community organizations. With her background in education, Brandy is focused on the “ABCs” of governance: Accountability in budgeting; Balancing inequities; and focusing on Community issues such as education, housing, public health, and small business.
Brandy Brewer is the best candidate for Clark County Council.
Tobin Williamson, Charlestown
Let shared experiences unite us
Between the pandemic and this election, like millions of other Americans, I've about had my fill of 2020. I realized I needed to get some balance. So when I turned the radio on and found Christmas music...of course I balked the first couple of days. I mean, it's not even Halloween yet!! But then, one day I turned it on and heard one of my favorites. It brought me Joy, Hope and that warm fuzzy feeling I have been so desperately seeking outside myself. Do you remember that feeling of Christmas? That sense of something bigger, more important than what we see in our secular world?
I decided to double down and rent a few of my favorite movies, read a few of my favorite stories, and get in lots of humor over the current state of our union. Lord knows we need humor right now. I put a sense of humor right up there with an unwavering Faith in terms of importance on dealing with all of this craziness...you see, I go from fret to Faith. I am concerned by what I see, but on the other hand, I am comforted by what I cannot see but what I know for sure.
And what I know for sure is that there really is something bigger, more important than what we see in our tiny little secular lives....a brotherhood more connected than the soundbites of violence and division that have peppered our reality these last few years. I know there is Hope. And more Love for our brothers and sisters than there is hatred. I know as proven this last year, that we step up and help one another and pick up where our leaders won't because we are Americans. That is who we are.
Have we forgotten we are all in this together? Democrat or Republican, we are breathing the same air on the same planet. We are experiencing the same fires and floods, hurricanes and tornadoes, the same loss of lives — the same wishing that things were how they used to be.
My brothers and sisters, we will not stand divided. If we get so caught up in our differences, how can we even contemplate the fact that we really are not so different?
You ask, “Who are you to say this?” I am no one special, just an Indiana girl, with a Hope and a Prayer that the world will get back to love...soon.
Kim Poore, Jeffersonville
Lawrence prioritizes education
It is an honor to earn your vote.
Education is the cornerstone of a strong community and economy. Investing resources into strong public education pays dividends for our future. Education is not limited to K-12 classrooms. Education includes early childhood, K-12, post-secondary opportunities, and workforce development. Hoosiers must be learning throughout our lifetime so that we can create world-class goods and offer world-class services in a global economy.
How we compensate teachers and resource our schools is a statement of our value for education. The adage that teaching is not rocket science is absolutely correct. Teaching is brain science. Teachers must understand how the brain works to optimize leaning and improve outcomes for students. We desire a community of citizens who can read, write, solve problems, and think critically. Schools make this happen. Schools are the engine of our economy.
We have an opportunity to offer District 72 high school graduates a scholarship to Ivy Tech. This would allow young people to have a strong post-secondary education free from debt and graduate ready to enter the economy with world-class skills. Starting adulthood debt-free and skill-ready is the foundation of the Hoosier Dream!
Erica Lawrence, Candidate for House District 72, New Albany
