Be transparent on board action
In this paper on July 8, the front page had an article about the Corrections director. In that article, it was mentioned that the meeting of the Commissioners was public but the minutes would not be posted until they were signed. We should consider ourselves lucky that they are published once they become official. There are also online videos of these meetings.
Now consider the meetings of the Solid Waste Management District, Stormwater, and Plan Commission. Until recently, neither minutes nor videos of these public meetings were available. Thankfully, Solid Waste has now begun posting its minutes. These meetings may not be as newsworthy as the Commissioners’ and Council’s, but they also deal with issues that touch the lives of most residents of Floyd County. Why should these residents not be able to see and hear what takes place in these meetings without having to attend them? Perhaps, we need to have situations such as the one above to remind us of the disadvantages of not making it easier for the public to know what is going on in these meetings.
David Isaacs, New Albany
Stop pollution instead of fine
Ron Grooms article in the Wednesday paper, as I understand him, says that he cares for the environment. And to do this he’s going to charge the energy companies for polluting and then give the citizens of Indiana the money, or at least some of it. So companies can pollute as much as they can afford and we all benefit, monetarily, that is. How can he say this with a straight face? How does this reduce carbon emissions? Am I reading this wrong?
Jean Jakab, New Albany
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.