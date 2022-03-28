Lawmakers spreading fear with legislation
During WWII, our president Franklin Roosevelt declared “We have nothing to fear but fear itself.” Now we see our Indiana legislators acting on this destructive fear by passing House Bill 1296 with Governor Holcomb signing into law a bill allowing anyone without training, licensing, or certification the freedom to carry a gun.
The Second Amendment aside, what do Hoosiers fear? Does carrying a firearm make one feel safer? Our law enforcement at every level expressed concern over the havoc this could create for them and for the average citizen. Yet here we are giving this fear the power to corrupt our peaceful society. Does any rational person believe when a shooting starts pulling out a personal weapon will quell the conflict? Violence begets more violence, and in the case of Indiana the violence will be uncontrolled. Innocent bystanders will be hurt and the gun carrying vigilantes will face potential criminal time for participating in these conflicts. Families will be disrupted, and society will endure this pain all because you are lost in fear. We should be building each other up not shooting each other down.
This writer does not have a firearm, nor will I get one. Let us show our higher caliber and leave the guns at home. President Roosevelt, Winston Churchill, and now President Zelensky have given the example of courage that humans possess. Let us walk upright in human dignity and reject the politics of fear.
Irv Meurer
Charlestown
A few words about class basketball…
I am very much a traditionalist: Touch the “Play Like a Champion” sign on the way to the football field, Soundtrack Music from “Hoosiers” before IHSAA basketball games, and Coach Knight’s instruction and discipline without all the drama. However, one thing I have always believed in is a level playing field, and that is why I have supported Indiana Class Basketball all these years. I am quite familiar with the Milan Miracle in 1954, the year I was born. Milan has not been close since. I am quite familiar with alternating sectionals between New Albany and Jeffersonville, supporting a 1A-2A school, year-after-year, coming close on occasion, but always in a David and Goliath situation. We don’t ask Mom and Pop’s Hardware to compete with Home Depot. Smaller businesses are asked to create their own niche, with familiarity, flexibility, and customer service being their advantages.
Even with four basketball classes, the numbers of schools reaching the State Finals in twenty five years has been disproportionate. And now, in the almost 70 years of its existence, Providence High School has finally reached its FIRST State Championship Game. PHS has had a variety of quality players and coaches, with constant fan support over the years. This year’s team is the embodiment of all the best of all those teams who struggled mightily all those years. It is not fast, but it is quick. It is not tall, but it plays tall. It plays hard, with heart and grit. Most of all it plays together, with a unity of purpose. It is a model for our community at-large.
And finally, a personal note about Providence High School. It is often considered elitist. It is not. I am proud that all four of our children and a grandchild, have graduated from PHS. It was a struggle for even us, but it was a worthwhile investment and sacrifice for us, with a reordering of priorities. Growing up on a farm in Harrison County, it was always my dream to go to a Catholic high school. Finances and transportation prevented that. Instead, I am the proud graduate of Corydon Central High School, which was integral in my preparation for later education and life. It is my goal to have any child who wants to go to a school like Our Lady of Providence be able to do so; with reasonable tuition, scholarships, work study, and parental sacrifice where needed. I also my hope that any student in public schools, like me, receive a quality education and motivation to keep learning. Thank you!
Homer A. Ferree Jr. M.D,
Sellersburg
