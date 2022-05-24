Readers respond to editorials
Bobby Tingle’s op-ed (May 21-22, 2022) regarding Ron DeSantis was an interesting and informative piece.
I did not, however, find it very convincing as it related to defining Ron DeSantis as a “courageous and resourceful” leader.
Let’s start with the Great Barrington Declaration. If the authors and signers of that declaration are so expert in the field of infections disease control and epidemiology, how did they miss the mark so widely?
As it turns out, the Omicron variation of the virus causing COVID-19 has managed to figure out how to dodge the human immunological defense system. And as the pandemic continues to wend its way around the world, we are learning that neither having COVID-19 nor being fully vaccinated and boosted twice prevents reinfection. Nor does having had COVID-19 confer lifetime immunity as the authors of the Great Barrington Declaration proposed.
Vaccination and booster shots do protect against serious disease and the need for hospitalization. So, they are definitely well worth getting. But so far, the “gold standard” of lifetime immunity has not made an appearance.
Anyone buying into the premise of The Great Barrington Declaration was looking for an easy way out, not an effective way to control a pandemic caused by an new, unpredictable virus. No courage there, that I can discern.
The study by The Committee to Unleash Prosperity sounds like a premature declaration of “victory” as regards overcoming the economic effects of the pandemic. From the reports I have read, the supply chain glitches birthed by the pandemic still exist and some have been worsened by Russia’s war on Ukraine. We seem to be months—if not years—away from economic stability living with COVID-19 (life without the virus doesn’t appear to be a realistic option).
To give any governor a passing grade at “managing” the response of their state’s citizens to the pandemic is to overlook how politically partisan that response has been across the country—regardless of the political affiliation of the governor. As of last weekend, 80% of the residents of Florida had received at least one COVID vaccination shot; 67% had received two shots (fully vaccinated); and 27% had received at least one booster.
In California, 82% of the residents had received at least one vaccination shot; 72% were fully vaccinated; and 38% had received at least one booster.
In Indiana, 62% of the residents had received at least one vaccination shot; 53% were fully vaccinated; and 25% had received at least one booster.
On any objective scale, the response of Hoosier citizens is a strike-out. Certainly, Indiana’s lackadaisical effort makes both California and Florida look like world-beaters.
For the most part, citizens who identify with the Republican political party have not taken the actions necessary to achieve “herd immunity” against COVID-19, if that were possible—which, we are learning, it isn’t.
Then there is the matter of the “Don’t Say Gay” legislation. After the Florida legislature passed that legislation and it was signed by Governor DeSantis, the Disney Corporation voiced their opposition to it. Where was any pressure that DeSantis needed to resist? He already had what he wanted. A confident, resourceful leader doesn’t need to engage in the sort of petty back-biting represented by the hastily enacted legislation to dissolve the special tax district set up in the 1960’s under which the Disney Corporation administers some local governmental-support functions.
Governor DeSantis may be many things. But based on what I know about him, courageous and resourceful are not included on his list of attributes.
William Fox
Jeffersonville
Another response to editorials
My thanks to both of you for your perspectives on the governor of Florida.
To get right to it I agree with Tony Dungy, Gov. DeSantis and yes Obama for pointing out we need RESPONSIBLE parenthood. In fact the word RESPONSIBLE should be taught and emphasized over and over in our education system. Also say what you want to about Bill Cosby but he was saying the same thing when he was touring the country.
My own personal experience cemented my support for teaching RESPONSIBILITY. During my contracts in Little Rock I rented a room on three separate occasions from women with children who needed the money thanks to the man skipping out. They too weren’t RESPONSIBLE. In one case a daughter in fifth grade couldn’t read. She was as sharp as a tack and had been able to get by but she and the others were basically ignored by the parents and visiting relatives.
On COVID DeSantis was just plain wrong initially and I’ll leave it at that. As for the turn around on the economy and so on I’ll have to take your word for it for now.
I’m 80 years old and all this woke and other hogwash being spewed today just makes me sad. Indeed the other day I saw a woman when asked if a man could have a baby she said, “Yes.” Again sex education is the parent(s) RESPONSIBILITY.
As for CRT and racism you’re always going to have some racism no matter how much you try to eradicate it.
As For Disney World that took guts and I applaud DeSantis for it. It’s a moral stand something we see very little of today. The teachers should be teaching our ABC’s, core topics and as stated and leave sex education to the parent(s). In Disney’s case all Disney has to do is agree to the states preferences and they’ll have all their benefits back (26.5 million (not 1 billion – see below). The other option, with today’s inflation, would be to spend easily at least 10 billion and move to another state.
DeSantis may not be exciting, something we all seem to look for. To me though he’s something we all need much like the late Sen. Tom Coburn.
John Krueger
Clarksville
