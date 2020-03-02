Letters to the Editor

Want an effective border wall? Invest in foreign aid!
While I personally believe immigrants to the United States are far more beneficial than detrimental, I understand many people do not share this sentiment. When hard-working Americans are losing their jobs and it seems as though the American world view is shifting, it is easy to use immigrants as a scapegoat for many issues that are out of their control.
The Northern Triangle containing Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador is currently the region sending the most immigrants to the United States, due to their political and economic turmoil. These people are fleeing in fear of their lives and personal security. They are looking to the U.S. in the hope that they may find some peace and security when there is so little hope for their homeland.
So why do we, the self-proclaimed world leader, turn them away and offer no help for them to improve their living situation in the home they likely do not want to leave? When non-democratic forms of governance are currently on the rise, why do we turn away individuals seeking the protection of one of the most consistent democratic countries in the world?
If we want to reduce the flow of immigrants at our Southern border, we must improve the economic and political conditions in the sending countries. By improving their standard of living and reducing the likelihood of perceived persecution, we can reduce the drastic measures individuals take to arrive at our border seeking asylum.
This is why I am calling on Senators Mike Braun and Todd Young, Indiana’s representatives in the Senate, to support continued funding of economic development and instability prevention measures. By rejecting the proposed budget cuts to the International Affairs Budget, we can continue to make effective and lasting change abroad while increasing U.S. national security at the Southern border.
Liz Vernon
Charlestown
Taxpayer dollars should fund public schools, not private
A recent News and Tribune article amounted to an advertisement for Indiana’s voucher program, which last year diverted $161 million in taxpayer funds to private schools. Voucher schools are private schools which receive public money; the cost of the program hurts all Indiana public schools. Public school districts belong to the system of common schools mandated in the Indiana Constitution. Voucher schools do not. Unlike public schools, they aren’t required to make their teachers’ qualifications, curriculum, or budgets public. Voucher schools can limit admission according to religion (99.4 percent of voucher dollars last year went to religious schools). They can discriminate against LGBTQ students and employees.
Last year, the Archbishop of Indianapolis insisted that his diocese’s schools fire LGBTQ married teachers, yet they received $38.6 million in 2018-19. Voucher schools can discourage special education students from enrolling and can be segregated in the extreme. Roncalli High School in Indianapolis, which fired a counselor in order to stay in the diocese, has four black students (0.4 percent) this year in a student body of 1,121. Now lawmakers are considering expanding vouchers. Enough is enough. It’s time to invest in our community public school districts, which have a mandate to educate all children.
Jenny Robinson
Bloomington
Hold retailers accountable for tobacco sales law compliance
Indiana has a youth tobacco crisis. The tobacco industry’s aggressive marketing to kids has been incredibly effective. In Indiana high schools, nearly 30 percent of students use e-cigarettes. It is estimated 151,000 Hoosier kids, now under 18, will ultimately die prematurely from smoking if this pattern continues.
Now, the federal government raises the age of tobacco sales from 18 to 21. However, it’s up to the state of Indiana to decide how to enforce the law. But as the saying goes, “the devil is in the details.”
We can either focus enforcement on the tobacco retailer who sells to a person under 21 or the under-age tobacco user. Numerous studies have shown that penalizing children is not an effective strategy for reducing youth smoking. So, let’s not criminalize the youth that are victims of big tobacco’s hundreds of millions of dollars marketing campaign. Let’s enforce the law on those who are profiting off this media exploitation of our nation’s youth, the retailers who don’t comply.
Eric Yazel
Clark County Health Officer
Clark County Tobacoo Coalition member
